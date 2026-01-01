  1. Home
  2. Guides
  3. Security

Client challenges

These articles describe how to set up security tasks to verify users are human or accessing your web application through a legitimate browser.

Getting started
Client challenges are security tasks that verify users are human or accessing your web application through a legitimate browser. You can use…

Read more »
How it works
Client challenges verify that a request comes from a legitimate browser or a human user, not an automated script. This guide explains the…

Read more »
Embedding dynamic challenges in pages
When you embed a dynamic challenge within a page of your web application, you can verify visitors while keeping your application's branding…

Read more »
Serving challenges with interstitial pages
IMPORTANT: This guide only applies to customers who have deployed Bot Management with post-cache inspection. If you've deployed Bot…

Read more »
Adding custom logos to interstitial pages
By default, interstitial pages that serve client challenges display a Fastly logo. If you'd prefer to show your own branding, you can…

Read more »
Blocking requests with invalid challenge tokens
IMPORTANT: This guide only applies to customers who have deployed Bot Management with post-cache inspection. If you've deployed Bot…

Read more »
Fastly
© Fastly 2026