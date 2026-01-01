Client challenges
These articles describe how to set up security tasks to verify users are human or accessing your web application through a legitimate browser.
Client challenges are security tasks that verify users are human or accessing your web application through a legitimate browser. You can use…
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Client challenges verify that a request comes from a legitimate browser or a human user, not an automated script. This guide explains the…
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When you embed a dynamic challenge within a page of your web application, you can verify visitors while keeping your application's branding…
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IMPORTANT: This guide only applies to customers who have deployed Bot Management with post-cache inspection. If you've deployed Bot…
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By default, interstitial pages that serve client challenges display a Fastly logo. If you'd prefer to show your own branding, you can…
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IMPORTANT: This guide only applies to customers who have deployed Bot Management with post-cache inspection. If you've deployed Bot…
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