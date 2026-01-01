Adding custom logos to interstitial pages

By default, interstitial pages that serve client challenges display a Fastly logo. If you'd prefer to show your own branding, you can configure Fastly to load a custom logo from your origin instead.

Prerequisites

Bot Management (pre-cache inspection) Bot Management (post-cache inspection) DDoS Before customizing the interstitial pages, you must: purchase and deploy Bot Management with pre-cache inspection (ContentGuard) on each CDN service where you intend to use client challenges. Compute services are not supported.

configure client challenges for the bot categories or identities you want to challenge. Before customizing the interstitial pages, you must: purchase and deploy Bot Management with post-cache inspection on each CDN service where you intend to use client challenges. Compute services are not supported.

configure client challenges for an interstitial page. Before customizing the interstitial pages, you must: purchase Fastly DDoS Protection for your account.

configure Fastly DDoS Protection to challenge attack traffic.

Adding custom logos

You can display a custom logo on interstitial pages instead of the default Fastly logo. Fastly automatically attempts to load a custom logo from the path:

/fastly/logo

This path does not need to physically exist and can be handled via a URL rewrite. The challenge container adjusts the logo’s size automatically, with the default image size being approximately 300x300 pixels. If the path fails to load, the challenge will fall back to the default Fastly logo.

To provide a custom logo, add the following VCL snippet in the vcl_recv subroutine. This example rewrites /fastly/logo to load an image from your origin:

# Redirect custom logo requests to the correct path on the customer origin if (req.url ~ "/fastly/logo") { set req.url = "/static-assets/challenge-robot.jpg"; }

Be sure to replace "/static-assets/challenge-robot.jpg" with the actual logo URL on your origin.

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