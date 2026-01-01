How client challenges work

Client challenges verify that a request comes from a legitimate browser or a human user, not an automated script. This guide explains the types of challenges Fastly can send, how they're presented to users, and the request flow when a client receives and solves a challenge.

Challenge types

Depending on the product that you're using, you can configure Fastly to send three types of challenges:

Challenge type Description Purpose Supported products Dynamic challenge Fastly automatically selects the most appropriate client challenge based on the situation. These may include Private Access Tokens (PATs), non-interactive challenges, or interactive challenges if suspicious activity is detected during the initial check. Fastly adapts the challenge to match the risk level without manual configuration. Bot Management (pre-cache inspection)

Bot Management (post-cache inspection)

DDoS Non-interactive challenge Client solves a JavaScript proof-of-work, which is essentially a JavaScript math problem. Proves the client is running a JavaScript-compatible browser. Bot Management (post-cache inspection) Interactive challenge Client is prompted with a random alphanumeric string and must enter it into a box. This type is also known as a CAPTCHA challenge. Proves the client requesting the information is human. Bot Management (post-cache inspection)

Challenge presentation methods

Fastly can present challenges in two ways:

Embedded within a page: The challenge is integrated into a page of your web application, ensuring the branding and user experience of your web application remains consistent. This method only supports dynamic challenges and requires you to modify the HTML of your webpage.

The challenge is integrated into a page of your web application, ensuring the branding and user experience of your web application remains consistent. This method only supports dynamic challenges and requires you to modify the HTML of your webpage. Served on an interstitial page: The challenge is hosted on a temporary page before loading the requested content. This method supports all challenge types and doesn't require you to modify the code of your web application.

Request flow

IMPORTANT: This section only applies to customers who have deployed Bot Management with post-cache inspection.

When a client is sent a challenge, we tag the associated request with the Challenged Request ( CHALLENGED ) signal. If the client fails to solve the challenge, we send the client another challenge. If the client solves the challenge, we tag the request with the Challenge Token Valid ( CHALLENGE-TOKEN-VALID ) signal and issue the client a token, which it stores as a browser cookie. The token defaults to a 1 hour expiration.