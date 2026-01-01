Getting started with Client-Side Protection

Fastly Client-Side Protection helps you monitor and control the resources (e.g., scripts, images, and fonts) that load on end users' browsers from defined areas of your web applications. Using the inventories that list the client-side scripts and select response headers that Fastly observes, you can provide a justification as to why each client-side script is or isn’t allowed and build content security policies that tell browsers which resources they're allowed to load. These capabilities help you guard against cross-site scripting attacks (e.g., Magecart attacks) and maintain compliance with PCI DSS 4.0.1 - Sections 6.4.3 and 11.6.1.

Prerequisites

To use Client-Side Protection, be sure you have the following prerequisites in place:

Client-Side Protection is disabled by default. To purchase and enable the product, contact sales@fastly.com. Once enabled, all users will be able to access the Client-Side Protection menu in the navigation sidebar of the Fastly control panel. However, they'll only be able to view and manage the data on linked pages if they've been assigned the role of superuser. All other user roles will see an error message indicating they're not authorized to view the information.

For Fastly to be able to inventory the client-side scripts on your web application, the Next-Gen WAF must be monitoring that same web application.

If you have an On-Prem WAF deployment, verify that the Next-Gen WAF agent and module versions that you're using support Client-Side Protection.

If you’ve written a custom module for integration with the Next-Gen WAF, update the module to support response header modification.

Supported On-Prem WAF deployment options

The following On-Prem WAF deployment variations support the Client-Side Protection product:

Deployment variation Minimum agent version Minimum module version Notes Apache module 1.10.0+ AWS Lambda 4.64.0+ Envoy 4.62.0+ Envoy, Istio Envoy filter, and Istio Authorization policy are supported. If you use Ambassador Edge Stack and Gloo, you must configure the agent as a reverse proxy. Those environments do not support the Envoy external authorization features that are needed to modify response headers. Golang 4.61.0+ If you've written a custom module for integration with the Next-Gen WAF and use the Golang module, the Golang module must be at least version 1.14.0. HAProxy 4.63.0+ 1.5.0+ Heroku 4.61.0+ IBM Cloud 4.61.0+ IIS module 3.5.0+ Java module 2.7.0+ .Net module 1.7.1+ .Net Core module 1.4.1+ NGINX Lua module 1.7.0+ NGINX native module 1.2.0+ Node.js module 2.3.0+ Reverse proxy 4.61.0+ VMware Tanzu 4.61.0+

The following On-Prem WAF deployment variations do not support the Client-Side Protection product:

PHP

Python

Quick start

Start by creating a website and Page to define which areas of your web application Client-Side Protection should monitor. A website is a base URL (e.g., https://www.example.com ) and a Page is a single path (e.g., /checkout ) or collection of paths that describe a similar component or user experience on a website (e.g., /checkout and /edit-cc ). Multiple Pages can be associated with the same website. For detailed instructions, check out our Managing websites and Pages guide.

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Client-Side Protection > Websites. Click Add website. In the Website field, enter the base URL of your website (e.g., https://www.example.com or https://www.app.example.com ). Click Continue to add page to create a Page that is associated with the website you just created. Fill out the Add page form as follows: In the Page name field, enter a name for the Page.

field, enter a name for the Page. In the Page description field, enter a description of the Page.

field, enter a description of the Page. From the Website menu, select the appropriate website.

menu, select the appropriate website. In the Alert email field, enter an email address that should receive notifications about your Page.

field, enter an email address that should receive notifications about your Page. Leave the Inventory all paths checkbox selected to inventory all of the website's paths. Deselect the checkbox if you want to specify the paths that should be inventoried.

checkbox selected to inventory all of the website's paths. Deselect the checkbox if you want to specify the paths that should be inventoried. If you deselected the Inventory all paths checkbox, in the Paths field, enter a path that should be inventoried. For each additional path that needs inventorying, click the plus Click Add page.

What's next

Once you've created at least one website and Page, you can: