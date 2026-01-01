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Glossary

This glossary defines terms used throughout the Client-Side Protection documentation.

TermDefinition
InventoryA collection of client-side scripts and security-impacting response headers that Fastly observes for a Page. Client-Side Protection automatically creates and maintains an inventory for each Page you define, helping you identify unauthorized scripts or suspicious changes that may indicate security issues.
PageA path or collection of paths on a website that you want to monitor and protect with Client-Side Protection. A Page can be a single path (e.g., /checkout) or multiple paths that represent a similar user experience (e.g., /checkout and /edit-cc). Each Page has its own inventory and can have its own policy.
PolicyA content security policy that controls which resources (e.g., scripts, images, fonts) end users' browsers are allowed to load for a Page. Policies use directives to specify allowed sources for each resource type. Each Page can have one policy, which can operate in blocking mode (enforced) or logging mode (report-only).
WebsiteA base URL that you register with Client-Side Protection (e.g., https://www.example.com). A website serves as the parent for one or more Pages. Together, a website and its Pages define the full URLs that Client-Side Protection monitors and protects.
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