Glossary
This glossary defines terms used throughout the Client-Side Protection documentation.
|Term
|Definition
|Inventory
|A collection of client-side scripts and security-impacting response headers that Fastly observes for a Page. Client-Side Protection automatically creates and maintains an inventory for each Page you define, helping you identify unauthorized scripts or suspicious changes that may indicate security issues.
|Page
|A path or collection of paths on a website that you want to monitor and protect with Client-Side Protection. A Page can be a single path (e.g.,
/checkout) or multiple paths that represent a similar user experience (e.g.,
/checkout and
/edit-cc). Each Page has its own inventory and can have its own policy.
|Policy
|A content security policy that controls which resources (e.g., scripts, images, fonts) end users' browsers are allowed to load for a Page. Policies use directives to specify allowed sources for each resource type. Each Page can have one policy, which can operate in blocking mode (enforced) or logging mode (report-only).
|Website
|A base URL that you register with Client-Side Protection (e.g.,
https://www.example.com). A website serves as the parent for one or more Pages. Together, a website and its Pages define the full URLs that Client-Side Protection monitors and protects.