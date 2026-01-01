Inventory A collection of client-side scripts and security-impacting response headers that Fastly observes for a Page. Client-Side Protection automatically creates and maintains an inventory for each Page you define, helping you identify unauthorized scripts or suspicious changes that may indicate security issues.

Page A path or collection of paths on a website that you want to monitor and protect with Client-Side Protection. A Page can be a single path (e.g., /checkout ) or multiple paths that represent a similar user experience (e.g., /checkout and /edit-cc ). Each Page has its own inventory and can have its own policy.

Policy A content security policy that controls which resources (e.g., scripts, images, fonts) end users' browsers are allowed to load for a Page. Policies use directives to specify allowed sources for each resource type. Each Page can have one policy, which can operate in blocking mode (enforced) or logging mode (report-only).