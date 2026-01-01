How Client-Side Protection works

Client-Side Protection integrates with the Next-Gen WAF to monitor and control the resources that load on end users' browsers. The WAF inserts Content-Security-Policy headers into responses, enabling Fastly to inventory scripts and enforce your policies.

About websites and Pages

To use Client-Side Protection, you first define the areas of your web application to monitor by creating at least one website and Page. A website is a base URL (e.g., https://www.example.com ) and a Page is one or more paths on that website (e.g., /checkout ). Together, a website and Page define the full URLs that Client-Side Protection monitors and protects.

About the inventory

For every Page that you create, Fastly observes the client-side scripts and security-impacting response headers that load and creates an inventory. To create and maintain the inventory, the Next-Gen WAF inserts the Content-Security-Policy-Report-Only header into a sample of responses for a Page. This header makes it possible for Fastly to observe and collect the scripts and response headers for the inventory.

Type Collection frequency Client-side scripts Every three days, Fastly pulls the observed scripts into the inventory and stores them. When Fastly fails to re-inventory a script for 90 days, Fastly removes the script from the inventory. Security-impacting response headers Fastly logs the security-impacting response headers for all responses that have the Content-Security-Policy-Report-Only response header.

Every three days, Fastly sends you a list of the response headers that changed to the email address you defined on the associated Page. The changes are grouped into 60-minute periods.

From the Inventory page in the Fastly control panel, you can:

add an authorization status and comment for each observed script to help keep track of the scripts that you've reviewed and why certain scripts are or aren't approved.

view the security-impacting response headers from the last-logged response.

If you think that a response header value is dangerous or that a script shouldn't be loading on your web application, investigate the issue and take action accordingly.

About the policy

After reviewing the inventory for a Page, you can create a policy. A policy is made up of directives, which tell the end user's browser what resources it's allowed to load and from where. Each directive controls one type of resource. For example, the script-src directive controls the allowed sources for JavaScript.

Client-Side Protection works with the Next-Gen WAF to add your policy to responses that pass through the WAF for the associated Page. Depending on whether Client-Side Protection is in blocking or logging mode, the Next-Gen WAF adds the Content-Security-Policy or the Content-Security-Policy-Report-Only response header. These headers deliver the policy to the end user's browser, and in the case of blocking mode, tell the end user's browser to enforce the policy. For example, if Client-Side Protection is in blocking mode and the script-src directive doesn't list www.example.com as an allowed source, the end user's browser blocks all scripts from www.example.com .

In both blocking and logging mode, the end user's browser logs the policy violation and sends a report to Fastly. If the violation is unique, Fastly stores the report. Violation uniqueness is defined by the following properties:

Website and Page (e.g., www.example.com/cc )

) Effective or violated directive (e.g., script-src )

) Policy HINT: When you make a change to your policy and activate the change, the activated policy is considered different from the previous version of the policy.

Disposition (i.e., blocking or logging mode)

Blocked URI (e.g., https://example.com/js/library.js )

) HTTP response status code

Sample of the script if the effective directive is script-src

If a policy violation is not unique, Fastly increases the count on the existing report for the identical violation by one. We store reports for 90 days.

You can access stored reports from the Reports page in the Fastly control panel. If you want to update your policy based on a report, make note of the relevant effective directive and blocked URI, go to the Policy page, and add a new value for the effective directive, being sure to adhere to fetch directive syntax.