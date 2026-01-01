Managing websites and Pages
Websites and Pages define the areas of your web application that Client-Side Protection monitors and protects. A website is a base URL (e.g.,
https://www.example.com) and a Page is one or more paths on that website (e.g.,
/checkout). You must create at least one website and Page before Fastly can inventory scripts or you can create a policy.
Limitations & considerations
When using Client-Side Protection, keep in mind the following:
- Only users assigned the roles of Next-Gen WAF Owner and Superuser or Next-Gen WAF Owner and Engineer can manage websites and Pages.
- The inventory process runs on a non-configurable sampled basis. Your website's traffic volume factors into the frequency at which the inventory process runs. Creating or updating a Page does not trigger the inventory process.
- When inventorying the scripts that are observed for a Page, Client-Side Protection doesn’t capture where the scripts were loaded from.
- A Page can support a maximum of 1,000 paths.
Managing websites
A website is a base URL (e.g.,
https://www.example.com or
https://www.app.example.com) that serves as the parent for one or more Pages. Together, a website and its Pages define the full URLs that Client-Side Protection monitors and protects.
- Add
- Edit
- Delete
To add a website, complete the following steps:
- Log in to the Fastly control panel.
- Go to Security > Client-Side Protection > Websites.
- Click Add website.
- In the Website field, enter the base URL of your website.
- Click Continue to add page to create a Page that is associated with the website you just created. Alternatively, click Add website to create the website without any associated Pages.
To edit a website, complete the following steps:
- Log in to the Fastly control panel.
- Go to Security > Client-Side Protection > Websites.
- Click the pencil to the right of the website you want to edit.
- In the Website field, enter the base URL of your website.
- Click Update.
When you delete a website, all associated Pages and inventories will be deleted. To delete a website, complete the following steps:
- Log in to the Fastly control panel.
- Go to Security > Client-Side Protection > Websites.
- Click the trash to the right of the website you want to delete.
- Click Delete website.
- In the Enter website field, enter the base URL of the website that you want to delete and then click Delete.
Managing Pages
A Page is a path or collection of paths on a website that you want to monitor and protect. A Page can be a single path (e.g.,
/checkout) or multiple paths that represent a similar user experience (e.g.,
/checkout and
/edit-cc).
- Add
- Edit
- Delete
To add a Page, complete the following steps:
- Log in to the Fastly control panel.
- Go to Security > Client-Side Protection > Pages.
- Click Add page.
- Fill out the Add page form as follows:
- In the Page name field, enter a name for the Page.
- In the Page description field, enter a description of the Page.
- From the Website menu, select the appropriate website.
- In the Alert email field, enter an email address that should receive notifications about your Page.
- Leave the Inventory all paths checkbox selected to inventory all of the website's paths. Deselect the checkbox if you want to specify the paths that should be inventoried.
- If you deselected the Inventory all paths checkbox, in the Paths field, enter a path that should be inventoried. For each additional path that needs inventorying, click the plus sign next to the last path you entered.
- Click Add page.
To edit a Page, complete the following steps:
NOTE: If you remove or update a path, the scripts that were observed at the removed or updated path will remain in the inventory until they are no longer observed for 90 days.
- Log in to the Fastly control panel.
- Go to Security > Client-Side Protection > Pages.
- Click the pencil to the right of the Page you want to edit.
- Fill out the Edit page form as follows:
- In the Page name field, enter a name for the Page.
- In the Page description field, enter a description of the Page.
- From the Website menu, select the appropriate website.
- In the Alert email field, enter an email address that should receive notifications about your Page.
- Select the Inventory all paths checkbox selected to inventory all of the website's paths. Deselect the checkbox if you want to specify the paths that should be inventoried.
- If you deselected the Inventory all paths checkbox, in the Paths field, enter a path that should be inventoried. For each additional path that needs inventorying, click the plus sign next to the last path you entered.
- Click Update page.
When you delete a Page, the associated inventory is also deleted. To delete a Page, complete the following steps:
- Log in to the Fastly control panel.
- Go to Security > Client-Side Protection > Pages.
- Click the trash to the right of the Page you want to delete.
- Click Delete page.
What's next
For each Page that you've created, you can monitor the associated inventory that Fastly creates and create a policy that controls the resources that the end user's browser is allowed to load.