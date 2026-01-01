Managing websites and Pages

Websites and Pages define the areas of your web application that Client-Side Protection monitors and protects. A website is a base URL (e.g., https://www.example.com ) and a Page is one or more paths on that website (e.g., /checkout ). You must create at least one website and Page before Fastly can inventory scripts or you can create a policy.

Limitations & considerations

When using Client-Side Protection, keep in mind the following:

Only users assigned the roles of Next-Gen WAF Owner and Superuser or Next-Gen WAF Owner and Engineer can manage websites and Pages.

The inventory process runs on a non-configurable sampled basis. Your website's traffic volume factors into the frequency at which the inventory process runs. Creating or updating a Page does not trigger the inventory process.

When inventorying the scripts that are observed for a Page, Client-Side Protection doesn’t capture where the scripts were loaded from.

A Page can support a maximum of 1,000 paths.

Managing websites

A website is a base URL (e.g., https://www.example.com or https://www.app.example.com ) that serves as the parent for one or more Pages. Together, a website and its Pages define the full URLs that Client-Side Protection monitors and protects.

Add Edit Delete To add a website, complete the following steps: Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Client-Side Protection > Websites. Click Add website. In the Website field, enter the base URL of your website. Click Continue to add page to create a Page that is associated with the website you just created. Alternatively, click Add website to create the website without any associated Pages. To edit a website, complete the following steps: Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Client-Side Protection > Websites. Click the pencil In the Website field, enter the base URL of your website. Click Update. When you delete a website, all associated Pages and inventories will be deleted. To delete a website, complete the following steps: Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Client-Side Protection > Websites. Click the trash Click Delete website. In the Enter website field, enter the base URL of the website that you want to delete and then click Delete.

Managing Pages

A Page is a path or collection of paths on a website that you want to monitor and protect. A Page can be a single path (e.g., /checkout ) or multiple paths that represent a similar user experience (e.g., /checkout and /edit-cc ).

Add Edit Delete To add a Page, complete the following steps: Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Client-Side Protection > Pages. Click Add page. Fill out the Add page form as follows: In the Page name field, enter a name for the Page.

field, enter a name for the Page. In the Page description field, enter a description of the Page.

field, enter a description of the Page. From the Website menu, select the appropriate website.

menu, select the appropriate website. In the Alert email field, enter an email address that should receive notifications about your Page.

field, enter an email address that should receive notifications about your Page. Leave the Inventory all paths checkbox selected to inventory all of the website's paths. Deselect the checkbox if you want to specify the paths that should be inventoried.

checkbox selected to inventory all of the website's paths. Deselect the checkbox if you want to specify the paths that should be inventoried. If you deselected the Inventory all paths checkbox, in the Paths field, enter a path that should be inventoried. For each additional path that needs inventorying, click the plus Click Add page. To edit a Page, complete the following steps: NOTE: If you remove or update a path, the scripts that were observed at the removed or updated path will remain in the inventory until they are no longer observed for 90 days. Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Client-Side Protection > Pages. Click the pencil Fill out the Edit page form as follows: In the Page name field, enter a name for the Page.

field, enter a name for the Page. In the Page description field, enter a description of the Page.

field, enter a description of the Page. From the Website menu, select the appropriate website.

menu, select the appropriate website. In the Alert email field, enter an email address that should receive notifications about your Page.

field, enter an email address that should receive notifications about your Page. Select the Inventory all paths checkbox selected to inventory all of the website's paths. Deselect the checkbox if you want to specify the paths that should be inventoried.

checkbox selected to inventory all of the website's paths. Deselect the checkbox if you want to specify the paths that should be inventoried. If you deselected the Inventory all paths checkbox, in the Paths field, enter a path that should be inventoried. For each additional path that needs inventorying, click the plus Click Update page. When you delete a Page, the associated inventory is also deleted. To delete a Page, complete the following steps: Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Client-Side Protection > Pages. Click the trash Click Delete page.

What's next

For each Page that you've created, you can monitor the associated inventory that Fastly creates and create a policy that controls the resources that the end user's browser is allowed to load.