Network Protect
These articles describe how to route traffic for the networks you own through Fastly and filter it with network-level firewall rules.
Fastly Network Protect helps protect your network infrastructure and IP address space. Unlike Fastly DDoS Protection, which protects the…
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In the Fastly control panel, use the Network Protect menu to access the pages associated with Fastly Network Protect: Go to Security…
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This glossary defines terms used throughout the Fastly Network Protect documentation.
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