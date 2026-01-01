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Network Protect

These articles describe how to route traffic for the networks you own through Fastly and filter it with network-level firewall rules.

About Network Protect
Fastly Network Protect helps protect your network infrastructure and IP address space. Unlike Fastly DDoS Protection, which protects the…

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Using Network Protect
In the Fastly control panel, use the Network Protect menu to access the pages associated with Fastly Network Protect: Go to Security…

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Glossary
This glossary defines terms used throughout the Fastly Network Protect documentation.

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