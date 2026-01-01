The request could not be parsed or understood

This error indicates that the request could not be parsed or a path parameter was malformed.

Check the detail field in the response for specifics.

Event Mappings

Common causes include:

  • mapping_id in the URL is not a valid UUID format
  • The request body could not be decoded as JSON
  • The limit query parameter is not a number
  • The cursor query parameter is invalid or expired

For further help and a list of available API endpoints, please see the API reference for Audit Log Event Mappings.

Fastly
© Fastly 2026