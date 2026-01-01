The request could not be parsed or understood
This error indicates that the request could not be parsed or a path parameter was malformed.
Check the
detail field in the response for specifics.
Event Mappings
Common causes include:
mapping_idin the URL is not a valid UUID format
- The request body could not be decoded as JSON
- The
limitquery parameter is not a number
- The
cursorquery parameter is invalid or expired
For further help and a list of available API endpoints, please see the API reference for Audit Log Event Mappings.