The request could not be parsed or understood

This error indicates that the request could not be parsed or a path parameter was malformed.

Check the detail field in the response for specifics.

Event Mappings

Common causes include:

mapping_id in the URL is not a valid UUID format

in the URL is not a valid UUID format The request body could not be decoded as JSON

The limit query parameter is not a number

query parameter is not a number The cursor query parameter is invalid or expired

For further help and a list of available API endpoints, please see the API reference for Audit Log Event Mappings.