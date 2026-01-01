One or more fields in the request failed validation
This error indicates that the request was understood but one or more field values failed business rule validation.
Check the
detail and
errors fields in the response for specifics.
Event Mappings
Common causes include:
scope_typeis not a valid value — use the scope-types endpoint to discover valid values
event_typescontains a type that is not valid for the given
scope_type— use the event-types endpoint to discover valid values
scope_idsis non-empty when
scope_typeis
account
scope_idfilter is combined with
scope_type=account
integration_idscontains an unknown or invalid integration ID
mapping_status,
sort, or other query parameters contain an unrecognised value
For further help and a list of available API endpoints, please see the API reference for Audit Log Event Mappings.