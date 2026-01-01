One or more fields in the request failed validation

This error indicates that the request was understood but one or more field values failed business rule validation.

Check the detail and errors fields in the response for specifics.

Event Mappings

Common causes include:

scope_type is not a valid value — use the scope-types endpoint to discover valid values

is not a valid value — use the scope-types endpoint to discover valid values event_types contains a type that is not valid for the given scope_type — use the event-types endpoint to discover valid values

contains a type that is not valid for the given — use the event-types endpoint to discover valid values scope_ids is non-empty when scope_type is account

is non-empty when is scope_id filter is combined with scope_type=account

filter is combined with integration_ids contains an unknown or invalid integration ID

contains an unknown or invalid integration ID mapping_status , sort , or other query parameters contain an unrecognised value

For further help and a list of available API endpoints, please see the API reference for Audit Log Event Mappings.