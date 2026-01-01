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Industries

See which Fastly products matter most in your industry, why they matter, and how to turn each one on.

Publishing

See how AI crawlers use your work, decide who gets in, and stay fast when a story takes off.

Explore Publishing
Commerce

Keep bots away from your logins and checkout, stay fast through your biggest sales, and welcome trusted AI agents.

Explore Commerce
SaaS and PaaS

Find and protect every API, stay up when your customers' traffic spikes, and keep AI features fast and affordable.

Explore SaaS and PaaS
Streaming

Deliver smooth live and on-demand video, protect your origin during big events, and control where your content plays.

Explore Streaming
iGaming

Check where bettors are connecting from, protect funded accounts, push live odds fast, and stay up at kickoff.

Explore iGaming

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