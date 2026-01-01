Industries

See which Fastly products matter most in your industry, why they matter, and how to turn each one on.
See how AI crawlers use your work, decide who gets in, and stay fast when a story takes off.Explore Publishing
Keep bots away from your logins and checkout, stay fast through your biggest sales, and welcome trusted AI agents.Explore Commerce
Find and protect every API, stay up when your customers' traffic spikes, and keep AI features fast and affordable.Explore SaaS and PaaS
Deliver smooth live and on-demand video, protect your origin during big events, and control where your content plays.Explore Streaming
Check where bettors are connecting from, protect funded accounts, push live odds fast, and stay up at kickoff.Explore iGaming
Don't see your industry? Browse all guides or find a solution by use case.