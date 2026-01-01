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Commerce

Shoppers expect fast pages and a safe checkout, even in the middle of your biggest sale. Our documentation covers how to configure Fastly to keep bots and fraud out, keep pages quick, and tell trusted AI shopping agents apart from harmful automation.

A shop owner checking an order on her phone next to a stack of parcels

How automation is changing retail

  • Stolen passwords get tried on your loginAttackers test leaked passwords to break into customer accounts.
  • One bad script can skim cardsA compromised checkout script can copy card details as customers type.
  • Scrapers watch your pricesBots copy prices and try to grab limited stock before real customers can.
  • Sales bring surgesLaunches and holiday sales can slow your pages when shoppers are ready to buy.

Documentation by area

Grouped by where in your stack the documentation applies, from customer accounts to checkout to the storefront.

Protect customer accounts

Stop attackers from getting into accounts, and waste their time when they try.

  • Account takeover protection

    Watches your login, password reset, and sign-up pages for signs of account takeover, such as waves of failed password resets, and shows them on a dashboard.

    Account takeover signals are off until you tell Next-Gen WAF where your login pages are.

    In the documentation:

  • Deception

    Answers suspected credential-stuffing attempts with a convincing "invalid credentials" page, so attackers can't tell which stolen passwords work.

    Available on the Premier platform for Edge WAF deployments.

    In the documentation:

Secure your checkout

Keep payment pages clean, and keep the APIs behind them in check.

  • Client-Side Protection

    Keeps track of the scripts that run on pages like your checkout and helps you build content security policies that control which ones can load. That guards against card-skimming attacks such as Magecart and helps you meet PCI DSS 4.0.1 requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1.

    Requires Next-Gen WAF.

    In the documentation:

  • API security

    Finds the APIs your store and apps use, keeps an inventory of them, and checks requests against your API specs, so you can log or block the ones that don't match.

    In the documentation:

Keep the storefront fast and fair

Fast pages for shoppers, fewer resources wasted on bots.

  • Bot Management

    Lets search engines in and keeps scrapers out. You can even choose what pricing data SEO and marketing bots see.

    In the documentation:

  • Edge Rate Limiting

    Caps how often any one client can make requests, which slows down abusive bots. Pair it with a waiting room to let shoppers in at a pace your site can handle.

    In the documentation:

  • Image Optimizer

    Resizes, crops, and converts product photos as they're requested, then caches the results, so each shopper gets images sized for their screen.

    In the documentation:

  • Purging

    Tag each product so one request updates it everywhere it appears, from category pages to search results, when a price or stock level changes.

    In the documentation:

Welcome trusted AI agents

AI agents shop, compare, and check out for people. Let the trusted ones through.

  • Skyfire

    Uses Know Your Agent (KYA) verification to tell verified AI agents apart from unwanted automation, so you can let the right agents through and keep the rest out.

    In the documentation:

Start where the risk is

These three changes protect your customers' accounts and payment details first.

  1. Turn on account takeover signals

    Tell Next-Gen WAF where your login and sign-up pages are, so it can flag takeover attempts.

    Configuring system signals

  2. Protect your checkout page

    Add your site and its checkout page to Client-Side Protection, then review the scripts it finds.

    Getting started with Client-Side Protection

  3. Add Bot Management

    See how much of your traffic is automated, let good bots in, and keep scrapers out.

    About Bot Management

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