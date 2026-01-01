Retail and ecommerce
Shoppers expect fast pages and a safe checkout, even in the middle of your biggest sale. Our documentation covers how to configure Fastly to keep bots and fraud out, keep pages quick, and tell trusted AI shopping agents apart from harmful automation.
How automation is changing retail
Grouped by where in your stack the documentation applies, from customer accounts to checkout to the storefront.
Stop attackers from getting into accounts, and waste their time when they try.
Watches your login, password reset, and sign-up pages for signs of account takeover, such as waves of failed password resets, and shows them on a dashboard.
Account takeover signals are off until you tell Next-Gen WAF where your login pages are.
In the documentation:
Answers suspected credential-stuffing attempts with a convincing "invalid credentials" page, so attackers can't tell which stolen passwords work.
Available on the Premier platform for Edge WAF deployments.
In the documentation:
Keep payment pages clean, and keep the APIs behind them in check.
Keeps track of the scripts that run on pages like your checkout and helps you build content security policies that control which ones can load. That guards against card-skimming attacks such as Magecart and helps you meet PCI DSS 4.0.1 requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1.
Requires Next-Gen WAF.
In the documentation:
Finds the APIs your store and apps use, keeps an inventory of them, and checks requests against your API specs, so you can log or block the ones that don't match.
In the documentation:
Fast pages for shoppers, fewer resources wasted on bots.
Lets search engines in and keeps scrapers out. You can even choose what pricing data SEO and marketing bots see.
In the documentation:
Caps how often any one client can make requests, which slows down abusive bots. Pair it with a waiting room to let shoppers in at a pace your site can handle.
In the documentation:
Resizes, crops, and converts product photos as they're requested, then caches the results, so each shopper gets images sized for their screen.
In the documentation:
Tag each product so one request updates it everywhere it appears, from category pages to search results, when a price or stock level changes.
In the documentation:
AI agents shop, compare, and check out for people. Let the trusted ones through.
Uses Know Your Agent (KYA) verification to tell verified AI agents apart from unwanted automation, so you can let the right agents through and keep the rest out.
In the documentation:
These three changes protect your customers' accounts and payment details first.
Tell Next-Gen WAF where your login and sign-up pages are, so it can flag takeover attempts.Configuring system signals
Add your site and its checkout page to Client-Side Protection, then review the scripts it finds.Getting started with Client-Side Protection
See how much of your traffic is automated, let good bots in, and keep scrapers out.About Bot Management
See how AI crawlers use your work, decide who gets in, and stay fast when a story takes off.
Find and protect every API, stay up when your customers' traffic spikes, and keep AI features fast and affordable.
Deliver smooth live and on-demand video, protect your origin during big events, and control where your content plays.
Check where bettors are connecting from, protect funded accounts, push live odds fast, and stay up at kickoff.