Sportsbooks and online gaming
The biggest games bring your biggest crowds, along with people trying to cheat. Our documentation covers how to configure Fastly to check where bettors are, protect their accounts, send live odds quickly, and stay up when everyone logs in at once.
How technology is changing online gaming
Grouped by task, from checking where bettors are to staying up at kickoff.
Check each request's location, and spot the ones trying to hide it.
Looks up the country, region, and city for each request. Proxy data flags connections from anonymizing services and hosting providers.
Geolocation data is approximate, and mobile users can appear far from where they are. Use it alongside your own compliance checks.
In the documentation:
Block or redirect requests from places where you can't take bets. Start from an example and adapt it to your rules.
In the documentation:
Next-Gen WAF labels traffic from Tor, data centers, and known malicious IP addresses, so you can write rules for each.
In the documentation:
Keep attackers and bots out of your bettors' accounts.
Watches logins and password resets for takeover attempts, flags passwords that have shown up in a data breach, and can lock out addresses that fail too often.
In the documentation:
Checks that visitors are real people on real browsers, and catches bots that drive automated browsers to sign up or log in.
In the documentation:
Push every change to every bettor as it happens.
Pushes odds, scores, and other updates from the Fastly edge to every connected app, over WebSockets or server-sent events.
Fanout runs on Compute services.
In the documentation:
Handle the rush, and the attacks that come with it.
Detects floods of attack traffic and stops them at the Fastly edge, with a challenge mode for traffic that might be real.
In the documentation:
Hold new visitors in a queue during a surge, and let them in at a pace your platform can handle.
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Spread traffic across your origins, and fail over to a healthy one if another goes down.
In the documentation:
Start with the rules you have to follow, then protect accounts, then speed up live updates.
Block or redirect requests from places you can't serve, and check proxy data for hidden locations.Geofencing
Tell Next-Gen WAF where your login pages are, so it can flag takeover attempts.Configuring system signals
Send price and score changes to every connected app from the edge.Fanout
See how AI crawlers use your work, decide who gets in, and stay fast when a story takes off.
Keep bots away from your logins and checkout, stay fast through your biggest sales, and welcome trusted AI agents.
Find and protect every API, stay up when your customers' traffic spikes, and keep AI features fast and affordable.
Deliver smooth live and on-demand video, protect your origin during big events, and control where your content plays.