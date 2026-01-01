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Sportsbooks and online gaming

iGaming

The biggest games bring your biggest crowds, along with people trying to cheat. Our documentation covers how to configure Fastly to check where bettors are, protect their accounts, send live odds quickly, and stay up when everyone logs in at once.

A packed soccer stadium at night under bright floodlights

How technology is changing online gaming

  • Location mattersYou may take bets only from certain places, and some bettors hide behind VPNs.
  • Accounts hold real moneyAttackers test stolen passwords to take over funded accounts.
  • Odds change in secondsBettors expect prices and scores to update instantly, on every device.
  • Everyone arrives at kickoffTraffic jumps in minutes before a big game, and attackers strike then too.

Documentation by job to do

Grouped by task, from checking where bettors are to staying up at kickoff.

Know where bettors are

Check each request's location, and spot the ones trying to hide it.

  • Geolocation

    Looks up the country, region, and city for each request. Proxy data flags connections from anonymizing services and hosting providers.

    Geolocation data is approximate, and mobile users can appear far from where they are. Use it alongside your own compliance checks.

    In the documentation:

  • Geofencing

    Block or redirect requests from places where you can't take bets. Start from an example and adapt it to your rules.

    In the documentation:

  • Anonymizer signals

    Next-Gen WAF labels traffic from Tor, data centers, and known malicious IP addresses, so you can write rules for each.

    In the documentation:

Protect every account

Keep attackers and bots out of your bettors' accounts.

Send live odds fast

Push every change to every bettor as it happens.

Stay up at kickoff

Handle the rush, and the attacks that come with it.

  • DDoS Protection

    Detects floods of attack traffic and stops them at the Fastly edge, with a challenge mode for traffic that might be real.

    In the documentation:

  • Waiting room

    Hold new visitors in a queue during a surge, and let them in at a pace your platform can handle.

    In the documentation:

  • Load balancing

    Spread traffic across your origins, and fail over to a healthy one if another goes down.

    In the documentation:

Get ready for the next big game

Start with the rules you have to follow, then protect accounts, then speed up live updates.

  1. Build your geofence

    Block or redirect requests from places you can't serve, and check proxy data for hidden locations.

    Geofencing

  2. Turn on account takeover protection

    Tell Next-Gen WAF where your login pages are, so it can flag takeover attempts.

    Configuring system signals

  3. Push live odds with Fanout

    Send price and score changes to every connected app from the edge.

    Fanout

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