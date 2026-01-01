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Publishing

AI crawlers and scrapers read your site all day and all night. Our documentation covers how to configure Fastly to see who they are, decide who gets in, get paid for access, and keep your pages fast for the readers you're writing for.

A person reading the business section of a newspaper

How AI is changing publishing

  • AI companies want your contentAI crawlers and fetchers use your articles without anyone visiting your page.
  • Scrapers copy what you publishBots copy stories and photos as soon as they go live, some posing as search engines.
  • Big news brings big trafficWhen a story breaks, readers and bots arrive at the same time.

Documentation by task

Organized by what you need to do: observe your traffic first, then control access, set up monetization, and keep the site fast.

See who's reading

You can't make good decisions about bots until you know which ones visit and how often.

Decide who gets in

Welcome the bots that send you readers. Block, challenge, or redirect the rest.

  • ContentGuard

    Lets you choose what happens to each kind of bot before it reaches your cached pages. Allow search engines, block persistent scrapers, and set a rule for AI crawlers, such as a message explaining how to license your content.

    ContentGuard starts in monitor-only mode, so you can watch before anything is blocked.

    In the documentation:

  • Client challenges

    Checks that a visitor is a person using a real browser, usually without them noticing. A CAPTCHA appears only when something looks suspicious.

    Requires Bot Management or DDoS Protection.

    In the documentation:

  • robots.txt and llms.txt

    Tell crawlers what they may read with a robots.txt file, and give AI tools a curated summary of your site with an llms.txt file. Fastly serves both, so your servers don't have to.

    In the documentation:

Instead of only blocking AI bots, you can ask them to pay to read your work.

  • TollBit

    Sends AI bots to your own TollBit paywall. Bots that bring a valid token get in, and every other AI bot is asked to pay for access.

    In the documentation:

  • Supertab Connect

    Publishes your content license and checks that AI crawlers carry a valid license token. Start in soft mode to watch, then switch to strict mode to block crawlers that don't have one.

    In the documentation:

Stay fast and online

Keep breaking news fresh, and keep attacks away from your servers.

Watch first, then decide

You don't have to block anything on day one. Start in monitor-only mode, see who's visiting, and then act.

  1. Turn on Bot Management

    Deploy Bot Management with pre-cache inspection, so it sees every request, including the ones your cache answers. Then turn on ContentGuard.

    About Bot Management

  2. See who's crawling you

    Leave ContentGuard in monitor-only mode and review your bot traffic. Check how much of it comes from AI crawlers and fetchers, and which ones they are.

    Monitoring bot traffic

  3. Choose your rules

    Allow the search engines that send you readers and block scrapers. Decide whether AI crawlers are blocked, challenged, or sent to a paywall. Then switch ContentGuard to active enforcement.

    Managing bot traffic

More industries

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Keep bots away from your logins and checkout, stay fast through your biggest sales, and welcome trusted AI agents.

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Deliver smooth live and on-demand video, protect your origin during big events, and control where your content plays.

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