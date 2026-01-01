News, magazines, and media
AI crawlers and scrapers read your site all day and all night. Our documentation covers how to configure Fastly to see who they are, decide who gets in, get paid for access, and keep your pages fast for the readers you're writing for.
How AI is changing publishing
Organized by what you need to do: observe your traffic first, then control access, set up monetization, and keep the site fast.
You can't make good decisions about bots until you know which ones visit and how often.
Tells people and bots apart, sorts bots into categories such as search engines and AI crawlers, and shows you how much of your traffic each one makes up.
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Labels AI crawlers (which collect content to train AI models) and AI fetchers (which grab pages to answer a user's question), and says whether each one is verified, so you can write rules just for them.
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Welcome the bots that send you readers. Block, challenge, or redirect the rest.
Lets you choose what happens to each kind of bot before it reaches your cached pages. Allow search engines, block persistent scrapers, and set a rule for AI crawlers, such as a message explaining how to license your content.
ContentGuard starts in monitor-only mode, so you can watch before anything is blocked.
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Checks that a visitor is a person using a real browser, usually without them noticing. A CAPTCHA appears only when something looks suspicious.
Requires Bot Management or DDoS Protection.
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Tell crawlers what they may read with a robots.txt file, and give AI tools a curated summary of your site with an llms.txt file. Fastly serves both, so your servers don't have to.
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Instead of only blocking AI bots, you can ask them to pay to read your work.
Sends AI bots to your own TollBit paywall. Bots that bring a valid token get in, and every other AI bot is asked to pay for access.
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Publishes your content license and checks that AI crawlers carry a valid license token. Start in soft mode to watch, then switch to strict mode to block crawlers that don't have one.
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Keep breaking news fresh, and keep attacks away from your servers.
Tag related pages, like an article and every section page it appears on, so one request updates all of them when the story changes.
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Spots attacks that try to flood your site with traffic and stops them at the edge of the Fastly network, before they reach your servers.
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Protects your site, logins, and APIs from attacks, and lets you write your own rules using the bot signals above.
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You don't have to block anything on day one. Start in monitor-only mode, see who's visiting, and then act.
Deploy Bot Management with pre-cache inspection, so it sees every request, including the ones your cache answers. Then turn on ContentGuard.About Bot Management
Leave ContentGuard in monitor-only mode and review your bot traffic. Check how much of it comes from AI crawlers and fetchers, and which ones they are.Monitoring bot traffic
Allow the search engines that send you readers and block scrapers. Decide whether AI crawlers are blocked, challenged, or sent to a paywall. Then switch ContentGuard to active enforcement.Managing bot traffic
Keep bots away from your logins and checkout, stay fast through your biggest sales, and welcome trusted AI agents.
Find and protect every API, stay up when your customers' traffic spikes, and keep AI features fast and affordable.
Deliver smooth live and on-demand video, protect your origin during big events, and control where your content plays.
Check where bettors are connecting from, protect funded accounts, push live odds fast, and stay up at kickoff.