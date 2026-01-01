SaaS and PaaS

Software and platforms
When your platform slows down, your customers' products slow down too. Our documentation covers how to configure Fastly to find and secure every API, stay up under heavy load, run code close to your users, and keep control of the AI features you add.
How AI is changing software platforms
Grouped by area, from your APIs and uptime to the edge code and AI features you run.
Find out what you have, write down what it should do, and block what it shouldn't.
Watches the API traffic that passes through Fastly and lists every operation it sees, with no code changes. Save the ones that matter to API Inventory.
In the documentation:
Checks requests against your OpenAPI specs. Start by logging the requests that don't match, then block them when you're confident.
In the documentation:
Inspects requests at the Fastly edge and blocks attacks before they reach your servers, with no changes to your hosting. Virtual patches cover specific known vulnerabilities (CVEs).
In the documentation:
Absorb the spikes, secure every customer's domain, and know when something's wrong.
Detects attacks on your applications, APIs, and servers, and adds short-lived rules to stop them while they last.
In the documentation:
Sets how many requests each client can make per second, and puts clients that go over into a penalty box for a while. Works on both VCL and Compute services.
In the documentation:
Secures your customers' custom domains with certificates Fastly manages. Platform TLS is built for platforms that need thousands of certificates, and mutual TLS lets you check client certificates too.
In the documentation:
Shows how each of your origin servers responds, live and over time. Stream logs to the tools you already use for everything else.
In the documentation:
Move logic closer to your users, and your data along with it.
Runs your code as WebAssembly on the Fastly network, close to your users, in the language you choose. Keep configuration, secrets, and key-value data next to it in edge data stores.
In the documentation:
Control who uses your AI providers, what it costs, and what gets sent to them.
Sits between your apps and your AI providers. Issue virtual keys, route and limit requests, and see usage for each key. Add AI Firewall to check prompts for injection and jailbreak attempts.
AI Firewall is purchased separately.
In the documentation:
Caches responses from AI providers, including answers to questions that mean the same thing, so repeat requests come back faster and cost less.
In the documentation:
Start by finding out what you have. Protecting it is a smaller job once you know.
Ask your account team to turn on API Discovery, then save the APIs it finds to your inventory.Using API Discovery
Deploy Next-Gen WAF on the Fastly edge, so attacks are stopped before they reach your servers.Getting started with the Edge WAF
Send your app's AI requests through AI Runtime Control, so you can see and limit usage for each key.Getting started with AI Runtime Control
See how AI crawlers use your work, decide who gets in, and stay fast when a story takes off.
Keep bots away from your logins and checkout, stay fast through your biggest sales, and welcome trusted AI agents.
Deliver smooth live and on-demand video, protect your origin during big events, and control where your content plays.
Check where bettors are connecting from, protect funded accounts, push live odds fast, and stay up at kickoff.