SaaS and PaaS

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When your platform slows down, your customers' products slow down too. Our documentation covers how to configure Fastly to find and secure every API, stay up under heavy load, run code close to your users, and keep control of the AI features you add.

Rows of glowing server cooling fans in a data center

How AI is changing software platforms

  • APIs you don't know aboutIt's hard to protect an API nobody remembers shipping.
  • Traffic you didn't plan forA customer's launch, a runaway integration, or an attack can flood you with requests.
  • AI features cost you on every callEvery model request adds time and cost, and prompts can be used to attack your app.

Documentation by what you're protecting

Grouped by area, from your APIs and uptime to the edge code and AI features you run.

Secure every API

Find out what you have, write down what it should do, and block what it shouldn't.

Stay up under load

Absorb the spikes, secure every customer's domain, and know when something's wrong.

Build at the edge

Move logic closer to your users, and your data along with it.

  • Compute

    Runs your code as WebAssembly on the Fastly network, close to your users, in the language you choose. Keep configuration, secrets, and key-value data next to it in edge data stores.

    In the documentation:

Keep AI features in check

Control who uses your AI providers, what it costs, and what gets sent to them.

  • AI Runtime Control

    Sits between your apps and your AI providers. Issue virtual keys, route and limit requests, and see usage for each key. Add AI Firewall to check prompts for injection and jailbreak attempts.

    AI Firewall is purchased separately.

    In the documentation:

  • AI Accelerator

    Caches responses from AI providers, including answers to questions that mean the same thing, so repeat requests come back faster and cost less.

    In the documentation:

Know what you're protecting

Start by finding out what you have. Protecting it is a smaller job once you know.

  1. Discover your APIs

    Ask your account team to turn on API Discovery, then save the APIs it finds to your inventory.

    Using API Discovery

  2. Put a WAF at the edge

    Deploy Next-Gen WAF on the Fastly edge, so attacks are stopped before they reach your servers.

    Getting started with the Edge WAF

  3. Route AI traffic through AI Runtime Control

    Send your app's AI requests through AI Runtime Control, so you can see and limit usage for each key.

    Getting started with AI Runtime Control

More industries

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Publishing

See how AI crawlers use your work, decide who gets in, and stay fast when a story takes off.

Commerce

Keep bots away from your logins and checkout, stay fast through your biggest sales, and welcome trusted AI agents.

Streaming

Deliver smooth live and on-demand video, protect your origin during big events, and control where your content plays.

iGaming

Check where bettors are connecting from, protect funded accounts, push live odds fast, and stay up at kickoff.

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