Video and live events
When the big event starts, nobody wants to see a spinner. Our documentation covers how to configure Fastly for smooth live and on-demand video, protect your origin from the rush, and keep your content where your rights allow.
How viewer expectations have changed streaming
Guides ordered by what to configure first: delivery, then origin protection, access control, and observability.
The settings that get video to the player quickly and keep it flowing.
Our guidelines for live streams, including how long to cache manifests and segments, how to handle errors, and which settings cut delay.
In the documentation:
Sends video to the player as it arrives from your origin, instead of waiting for the whole file, so playback starts sooner.
In the documentation:
Caches large files in pieces, so big video files and requests for part of a file are served quickly.
In the documentation:
Make sure a million viewers don't turn into a million requests to your servers.
Routes requests Fastly can't answer from cache through one Fastly location close to your origin, so your servers see far fewer requests.
In the documentation:
When lots of viewers ask for the same segment at the same moment, Fastly sends one request to your origin and shares the response with all of them.
In the documentation:
Spread requests across your origins, and switch to a backup stream if an encoder fails.
In the documentation:
Keep your content in the places your rights cover, and your links from spreading.
Finds the country and region each viewer is connecting from, so you can block places your rights don't cover. Proxy data helps you spot viewers hiding behind anonymizing services.
Geolocation data is approximate, and it's based on the viewer's IP address.
In the documentation:
Create links that stop working after a set time, so shared or copied stream links don't last.
In the documentation:
Know what your viewers are getting while the event is still on.
See how your origins are responding, live, while the event is on.
In the documentation:
Stream request logs to your own tools as they happen, including the fields our streaming guidelines recommend for spotting drops in quality.
In the documentation:
Make these changes before your next live event, while there's still time to test them.
Set cache times for manifests, segments, and errors, and turn on Streaming Miss.Streaming configuration guidelines
Pick a shield location close to each origin, so most requests are answered before they reach it.Setting up shielding
Turn on Origin Inspector to see how much traffic reaches your origin, and how it's responding.About the Origins page
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