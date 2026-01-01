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Video and live events

Streaming

When the big event starts, nobody wants to see a spinner. Our documentation covers how to configure Fastly for smooth live and on-demand video, protect your origin from the rush, and keep your content where your rights allow.

A broadcast video camera pointed at a stage lit in purple

How viewer expectations have changed streaming

  • Your origin feels every viewerWithout the right setup, a crowd of viewers becomes a crowd of origin requests.
  • Seconds of delay feel like foreverViewers notice slow starts and drops in quality, especially during live events.
  • Rights stop at the borderLicenses cover some countries and not others, and VPNs try to get around that.

Documentation by setup stage

Guides ordered by what to configure first: delivery, then origin protection, access control, and observability.

Deliver smooth playback

The settings that get video to the player quickly and keep it flowing.

  • Streaming configuration

    Our guidelines for live streams, including how long to cache manifests and segments, how to handle errors, and which settings cut delay.

    In the documentation:

  • Streaming Miss

    Sends video to the player as it arrives from your origin, instead of waiting for the whole file, so playback starts sooner.

    In the documentation:

  • Segmented Caching

    Caches large files in pieces, so big video files and requests for part of a file are served quickly.

    In the documentation:

Protect your origin

Make sure a million viewers don't turn into a million requests to your servers.

  • Shielding

    Routes requests Fastly can't answer from cache through one Fastly location close to your origin, so your servers see far fewer requests.

    In the documentation:

  • Request collapsing

    When lots of viewers ask for the same segment at the same moment, Fastly sends one request to your origin and shares the response with all of them.

    In the documentation:

  • Load balancing

    Spread requests across your origins, and switch to a backup stream if an encoder fails.

    In the documentation:

Control where it plays

Keep your content in the places your rights cover, and your links from spreading.

  • Geolocation

    Finds the country and region each viewer is connecting from, so you can block places your rights don't cover. Proxy data helps you spot viewers hiding behind anonymizing services.

    Geolocation data is approximate, and it's based on the viewer's IP address.

    In the documentation:

  • Time-limited URLs

    Create links that stop working after a set time, so shared or copied stream links don't last.

    In the documentation:

Watch how it's going

Know what your viewers are getting while the event is still on.

  • Origin Inspector

    See how your origins are responding, live, while the event is on.

    In the documentation:

  • Logging

    Stream request logs to your own tools as they happen, including the fields our streaming guidelines recommend for spotting drops in quality.

    In the documentation:

Set up before the big night

Make these changes before your next live event, while there's still time to test them.

  1. Apply the streaming guidelines

    Set cache times for manifests, segments, and errors, and turn on Streaming Miss.

    Streaming configuration guidelines

  2. Turn on shielding near your origin

    Pick a shield location close to each origin, so most requests are answered before they reach it.

    Setting up shielding

  3. Watch your origin

    Turn on Origin Inspector to see how much traffic reaches your origin, and how it's responding.

    About the Origins page

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