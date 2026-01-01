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統合 (アラート)

これらの記事では、企業 (アカウントとも呼ばれる) とサイト (ワークスペースとも呼ばれる) 内のアクティビティについて通知する統合 (アラート) の使用方法について説明します。

統合 (アラート) について

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Cisco Threat レスポンス (CTR) / SecureX

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Datadog

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Jira

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Microsoft Teams (ワークフロー)

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OpsGenie

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PagerDuty

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Slack

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Splunk On-Call

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Sumo Logic

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メーリングリスト

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汎用ウェブフック

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