Setting up AI agents to work with Fastly

You can set up AI agents such as Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, and GitHub Copilot to work with the Fastly platform. We recommend giving your agent the following:

Fastly skills: the Fastly Agent Toolkit gives your agent instructions and reference material for working with Fastly services, the Fastly CLI, Varnish Configuration Language (VCL), Fastly Compute, and related tools. With the Fastly CLI installed and authenticated, your agent can use these skills to work with your Fastly account.

the Fastly Agent Toolkit gives your agent instructions and reference material for working with Fastly services, the Fastly CLI, Varnish Configuration Language (VCL), Fastly Compute, and related tools. With the Fastly CLI installed and authenticated, your agent can use these skills to work with your Fastly account. Fastly documentation: the Markdown version of our documentation gives your agent current product information without the navigation and layout markup of our HTML pages.

If your agent can't run commands, such as Claude Desktop, use the Fastly MCP server instead.

Before you begin

Before you set up your agent, make sure you have the following:

The Fastly CLI: install the Fastly CLI and run fastly auth login to authenticate it with a Fastly API token. The skills in the toolkit use the CLI and its stored credentials to work with your account. Create a token with only the permissions your agent needs. We recommend starting with a read-only ( global:read ) token and using a token with write access only when you want the agent to make changes.

install the Fastly CLI and run to authenticate it with a Fastly API token. The skills in the toolkit use the CLI and its stored credentials to work with your account. Create a token with only the permissions your agent needs. We recommend starting with a read-only ( ) token and using a token with write access only when you want the agent to make changes. Developer tools for your workflow: installing the Fastly Agent Toolkit doesn't install the tools its skills describe, such as Falco or Viceroy. Each skill describes its own prerequisites.

IMPORTANT: Don't paste a Fastly API token into a conversation with your agent or commit it to a repository. Authenticate the Fastly CLI with fastly auth login , or set the FASTLY_API_TOKEN environment variable in the shell that starts your agent.

Setting up with a prompt

To set up your agent automatically, copy the following prompt and send it to your agent.

Set up this project so you can work with Fastly. 1. Install the Fastly Agent Toolkit skills from https://github.com/fastly/fastly-agent-toolkit. Follow the installation instructions in the repository's README for the agent you're running in. If you support the `.agents/skills/` directory, install the skills there. Install only the skills relevant to this project, and make sure you can read each skill's `references/` directory. 2. Check that the Fastly CLI is installed by running `fastly version`, and that it's authenticated by running `fastly whoami`. If either check fails, tell me what to do, such as installing the CLI from https://www.fastly.com/documentation/reference/tools/cli/ or running `fastly auth login` myself. Don't ask me to paste a Fastly API token into this conversation, and don't write a token to any file in this project. 3. Add the following instructions to this project's agent instruction file (for example, AGENTS.md or CLAUDE.md), creating the file if it doesn't exist: When you need Fastly documentation, use these sources instead of relying on training data: - To find pages, use the search endpoint: https://api.fastly.com/public-search/docs?query=<URL-encoded terms>&limit=25 To fetch a result as Markdown, rewrite a `fastly.com` host to `www.fastly.com`, strip any trailing slash and `#fragment`, and append `.md`. Leave `docs.fastly.com` hosts as they are. - To fetch a page as Markdown, append `.md` to its https://www.fastly.com/documentation/ URL, or request it with an `Accept: text/markdown` header. - For an overview of the most important pages, read https://www.fastly.com/documentation/llms.txt - For a list of every Markdown page, read https://www.fastly.com/documentation/markdown-index.json 4. Summarize what you installed and configured, and tell me what I still need to do, such as installing the Fastly CLI, running `fastly auth login`, or restarting the agent.

When the agent finishes, follow any remaining steps it gives you, and then verify the setup.

Setting up your agent manually

To give any agent access to the Fastly documentation, copy the documentation instructions from step 3 of the setup prompt into your project's agent instruction file.

Many agents load skills from a .agents/skills/ directory in your project, or from ~/.agents/skills/ for every project. To install skills there, clone the Fastly Agent Toolkit repository outside your project and copy the skills you need. For example, the following commands install the fastly-cli and viceroy skills into the current project:

$ git clone https://github.com/fastly/fastly-agent-toolkit.git ~/fastly-agent-toolkit $ mkdir -p .agents/skills $ cp -R ~/fastly-agent-toolkit/skills/{fastly-cli,viceroy} .agents/skills/

Install only the skills relevant to your project. For VCL work, falco and xvcl are the most useful. For Fastly Compute, use fastly-cli and either viceroy or fastlike . The toolkit README describes every available skill.

Claude Code

Fastly Agent Toolkit Fastly MCP server To install the Fastly Agent Toolkit as a plugin, run the following command: $ claude plugin install fastly-agent-toolkit@claude-plugins-official If the command output asks you to, run /reload-plugins in Claude Code to load the plugin. To add the Fastly MCP server, run the following command: $ claude mcp add fastly -- bunx -p @fastly/mcp fastly-mcp Make sure FASTLY_API_TOKEN is set in the environment that starts Claude Code, or configure the token in your Claude Code MCP settings.

Codex

Fastly Agent Toolkit Fastly MCP server To install the Fastly Agent Toolkit as a plugin, run the following commands: $ codex plugin marketplace add https://github.com/fastly/fastly-agent-toolkit.git $ codex plugin add fastly-agent-toolkit@fastly-agent-toolkit To install the Fastly MCP server as a plugin, run the following commands: $ codex plugin marketplace add https://github.com/fastly/mcp $ codex plugin add fastly-mcp@fastly-local The Fastly MCP plugin launches the server with bunx and enables secret encryption. If you only have Node.js, use npx as the launch command. Make sure the launcher is available on the PATH that Codex uses. The plugin passes FASTLY_API_TOKEN to the server from the environment that starts Codex. Set the variable there, and then restart Codex.

Cursor

Fastly Agent Toolkit Fastly MCP server Cursor loads skills from the .agents/skills/ directory. Copy the Fastly Agent Toolkit skills you need into that directory. Add the standard MCP configuration to ~/.cursor/mcp.json to make the server available in every project, or to .cursor/mcp.json in a single project. In a project file, reference the environment variable instead of the token: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 { "mcpServers" : { "fastly" : { "type" : "stdio" , "command" : "bunx" , "args" : [ "-p" , "@fastly/mcp" , "fastly-mcp" ] , "env" : { "FASTLY_API_TOKEN" : "${env:FASTLY_API_TOKEN}" } } } }

GitHub Copilot

Fastly Agent Toolkit Fastly MCP server GitHub Copilot loads skills from the .agents/skills/ directory. Copy the Fastly Agent Toolkit skills you need into that directory. To add the Fastly MCP server to GitHub Copilot in Visual Studio Code, add the following configuration to .vscode/mcp.json in your project. Visual Studio Code uses a servers key instead of mcpServers . With this configuration, Visual Studio Code prompts you for the token when the server starts, so the token isn't stored in the file: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 { "inputs" : [ { "type" : "promptString" , "id" : "fastly-api-token" , "description" : "Fastly API token" , "password" : true } ] , "servers" : { "fastly" : { "type" : "stdio" , "command" : "bunx" , "args" : [ "-p" , "@fastly/mcp" , "fastly-mcp" ] , "env" : { "FASTLY_API_TOKEN" : "${input:fastly-api-token}" } } } } Visual Studio Code may ask you to confirm that you trust the server before it starts.

Gemini CLI

Fastly Agent Toolkit Fastly MCP server Gemini CLI loads skills from the .agents/skills/ directory. Copy the Fastly Agent Toolkit skills you need into that directory. Alternatively, link the whole toolkit as a Gemini CLI extension by running the following commands: $ cd ~/fastly-agent-toolkit $ gemini extensions link . Restart Gemini CLI to load the extension. Add the standard MCP configuration to ~/.gemini/settings.json . Keep the env block: Gemini CLI doesn't pass environment variables with TOKEN in their names to MCP servers unless the configuration sets them. To read the token from your shell, set its value to "$FASTLY_API_TOKEN" .

OpenCode

Fastly Agent Toolkit Fastly MCP server OpenCode loads skills from the .agents/skills/ directory. Copy the Fastly Agent Toolkit skills you need into that directory. Add the following configuration to opencode.json in your project, or to ~/.config/opencode/opencode.json to make the server available in every project. This example reads the token from the FASTLY_API_TOKEN environment variable: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 { "mcp" : { "fastly" : { "type" : "local" , "command" : [ "bunx" , "-p" , "@fastly/mcp" , "fastly-mcp" ] , "environment" : { "FASTLY_API_TOKEN" : "{env:FASTLY_API_TOKEN}" } } } }

Cline

Fastly Agent Toolkit Fastly MCP server Cline loads skills from the .cline/skills/ directory in your project, or from ~/.cline/skills/ for every project. Copy the Fastly Agent Toolkit skills you need into one of those directories. In the Cline panel, click the MCP Servers icon, open the Configure tab, and click Configure MCP Servers. Then add the standard MCP configuration.

Claude Desktop

Fastly Agent Toolkit Fastly MCP server The Fastly Agent Toolkit is intended for coding environments that can read project files and run commands. For Claude Desktop, use the Fastly MCP server instead. Add the standard MCP configuration to Claude Desktop's configuration file, and then restart Claude Desktop. The file is usually in one of the following locations: macOS: ~/Library/Application Support/Claude/claude_desktop_config.json

Windows: %APPDATA%\Claude\claude_desktop_config.json

Linux: ~/.config/Claude/claude_desktop_config.json

Other agents

Fastly Agent Toolkit Fastly MCP server For Qwen Code, Swival, and other agents, refer to the Fastly Agent Toolkit README. The README also describes installing skills with the skills CLI, which installs skills into the .agents/skills/ directory and links them into agent-specific directories. For Qwen Code, Swival, and other agents, refer to the Fastly MCP server README.

Verifying the setup

To confirm your agent can work with your Fastly account, ask it a read-only question, such as:

List my Fastly services and show the active version for each one. Do not make changes.

If the agent lists your services, it's using your Fastly credentials. If it can't, check the following:

Fastly Agent Toolkit: run fastly whoami in the shell where your agent runs commands to check that the Fastly CLI is authenticated there.

run in the shell where your agent runs commands to check that the Fastly CLI is authenticated there. Fastly MCP server: check that FASTLY_API_TOKEN is set in the environment the MCP server runs in. The server can search its bundled API documentation without a token, but it needs one to call the Fastly API.

About the Fastly MCP server

The Fastly MCP server is a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that lets your agent call the Fastly API directly, without the Fastly CLI. Through the server, your agent can look up services, check traffic, manage dictionaries and access control lists (ACLs), and make configuration changes when you ask it to.

The Fastly MCP server requires either Bun or Node.js 24.12.0 or later. It reads your Fastly API token from the FASTLY_API_TOKEN environment variable. Set the variable in the shell that starts your agent or in your agent's user-level MCP configuration. If you add the server to a configuration file inside your project, reference the environment variable instead of the token itself.

The Fastly MCP server can also encrypt secrets, such as tokens, in API responses before your agent sees them. The Fastly MCP server README explains how to enable secret encryption and describes its limitations.

Standard MCP configuration

Many MCP clients use the following JSON block to start the Fastly MCP server:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 { "mcpServers" : { "fastly" : { "command" : "bunx" , "args" : [ "-p" , "@fastly/mcp" , "fastly-mcp" ] , "env" : { "FASTLY_API_TOKEN" : "your-token-here" } } } }

If the configuration file already contains an mcpServers object, add the fastly entry to it. To use Node.js instead of Bun, replace bunx with npx . If the shell that starts your agent already exports FASTLY_API_TOKEN , some agents let you omit the env block. Gemini CLI requires it.

Working safely with your agent

A Fastly API token gives your agent access to your production configuration, and a token with write access lets it make changes. Tell your agent whether it's allowed to change anything. For read-only requests, end your prompt with "Do not make changes," as in the example in Verifying the setup.

WARNING: A token with the global scope gives your agent full control over your services, with access to every API endpoint your user role allows. Your agent could, for example, delete a service, change its domains and backends, or purge all cached content. If your agent only needs to purge content, use a token with one of the purge scopes instead.

When you want your agent to make changes, we recommend the following: