Customer Addresses API

Get information on a customer's billing and tax addresses.

Data model

address_1stringThe street number and name of the address.
address_2stringAdditional address line for unit number, P.O. Box, etc.
countrystringISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code (e.g., "US", "CA", "NZ").
localitystringCity, town, or locality name the address is located.
postal_codestringPostal or Zip code of the address.
regionstringState, province, or region of the address.
typestringThe type of the address.

Endpoints

Return the list of addresses associated with a customer account

GET/billing/v3/customer-addresses

Creates an address associated with a customer account

POST/billing/v3/customer-addresses

Updates an address associated with a customer account

PUT/billing/v3/customer-addresses/type

