Customer Addresses API
Get information on a customer's billing and tax addresses.
Data model
address_1
|string
|The street number and name of the address.
address_2
|string
|Additional address line for unit number, P.O. Box, etc.
country
|string
|ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code (e.g., "US", "CA", "NZ").
locality
|string
|City, town, or locality name the address is located.
postal_code
|string
|Postal or Zip code of the address.
region
|string
|State, province, or region of the address.
type
|string
|The type of the address.