Customer Addresses API

address_1 string The street number and name of the address.

address_2 string Additional address line for unit number, P.O. Box, etc.

country string ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code (e.g., "US", "CA", "NZ").

locality string City, town, or locality name the address is located.

postal_code string Postal or Zip code of the address.

region string State, province, or region of the address.