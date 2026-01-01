AI Runtime Control Providers
These endpoints return reference data about the AI providers and models AI Runtime Control supports, and setup information for connecting to Amazon Bedrock.
Data model
arc_role_arn
|string
|The ARN of the AI Runtime Control IAM role your AWS account's trust policy must trust. Required.
external_id
|string
|The external ID to require in your trust policy. This is your Fastly customer ID. Required.
display_name
|string
|The human-readable name of the model.
id
|string
|The model identifier.
provider_id
|string
|The ID of the provider this model belongs to.
total
|integer
|The count of models returned.
meta
|object
default_base_url
|string
|The default API base URL for the provider.
models
|array
|The models available from this provider.