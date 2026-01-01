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AI Runtime Control Providers

These endpoints return reference data about the AI providers and models AI Runtime Control supports, and setup information for connecting to Amazon Bedrock.

Data model

arc_role_arnstringThe ARN of the AI Runtime Control IAM role your AWS account's trust policy must trust. Required.
external_idstringThe external ID to require in your trust policy. This is your Fastly customer ID. Required.
display_namestringThe human-readable name of the model.
idstringThe model identifier.
provider_idstringThe ID of the provider this model belongs to.
totalintegerThe count of models returned.
metaobject
default_base_urlstringThe default API base URL for the provider.
modelsarrayThe models available from this provider.

Endpoints

Get supported providers

GET/ai-runtime-control/v1/providers

Get models for a provider

GET/ai-runtime-control/v1/providers/provider_id/models

Get Bedrock setup information

GET/ai-runtime-control/v1/providers/bedrock/setup

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