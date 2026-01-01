AI Runtime Control Sessions
This endpoint returns session logs for requests made through AI Runtime Control, including request and response data and metadata, for debugging and audit purposes.
Data model
A session log. Other than `firewall_enabled` (always present), `firewall_*` fields are only present when AI Firewall ran on a request in this session. They're absent (not merely empty) otherwise, so their absence and an empty value mean different things.
created_at
|string
|The date and time the session was created, in RFC 3339 format. Required. Read-only.
firewall_enabled
|boolean
|Whether AI Firewall was enabled for this session's virtual key. Required.
firewall_incomplete_reason
|string
|Why AI Firewall inspection was incomplete, if applicable. Present only when AI Firewall ran and inspection didn't complete.
firewall_outcome
|string
|The outcome AI Firewall reached for this session. Present only when AI Firewall ran.
firewall_policy
|string
|The AI Firewall policy that was applied. Present only when AI Firewall ran.
firewall_stage
|string
|The AI Firewall stage that produced the outcome (for example, the request or response stage). Present only when AI Firewall ran.
id
|string
|The unique identifier of the session. Required. Read-only.
input_tokens
|integer
|The total input tokens consumed in this session. Required.
logs
|array
|The request and response pairs recorded for this session. Required.
model
|string
|The AI model identifier used. Required.
output_tokens
|integer
|The total output tokens generated in this session. Required.
primary_provider
|string
|The ID of the provider connection originally requested, before any failover occurred.
provider
|string
|The name of the provider connection that ultimately served the session. Required.
provider_connection_id
|string
|The ID of the provider connection that ultimately served the session. Required.
requests
|integer
|The number of requests made in this session. Required.
updated_at
|string
|The date and time the session was last updated, in RFC 3339 format. Required. Read-only.
violations
|integer
|The number of AI Firewall violations detected in this session. Required.
virtual_key_id
|string
|The ID of the virtual key used for this session. Required.
virtual_key_name
|string
|The display name of the virtual key used for this session.
attrs
|object
|Additional attributes recorded for this request/response pair.
request
|string
|The raw request data.
response
|string
|The raw response data.
limit
|integer
|The
limit value used when making the request.
next_cursor
|string
|The cursor to use to request the next page of results.
null when there are no more results.
prev_cursor
|string
|The cursor to use to request the previous page of results.
null when there is no previous page.
sort
|string
|The
sort value used when making the request.
total
|integer
|The count of results matching the request.
meta
|object
|Metadata about the request.