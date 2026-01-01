AI Runtime Control Sessions

created_at string The date and time the session was created, in RFC 3339 format. Required. Read-only.

firewall_enabled boolean Whether AI Firewall was enabled for this session's virtual key. Required.

firewall_incomplete_reason string Why AI Firewall inspection was incomplete, if applicable. Present only when AI Firewall ran and inspection didn't complete.

firewall_outcome string The outcome AI Firewall reached for this session. Present only when AI Firewall ran.

firewall_policy string The AI Firewall policy that was applied. Present only when AI Firewall ran.

firewall_stage string The AI Firewall stage that produced the outcome (for example, the request or response stage). Present only when AI Firewall ran.

id string The unique identifier of the session. Required. Read-only.

input_tokens integer The total input tokens consumed in this session. Required.

logs array The request and response pairs recorded for this session. Required.

model string The AI model identifier used. Required.

output_tokens integer The total output tokens generated in this session. Required.

primary_provider string The ID of the provider connection originally requested, before any failover occurred.

provider string The name of the provider connection that ultimately served the session. Required.

provider_connection_id string The ID of the provider connection that ultimately served the session. Required.

requests integer The number of requests made in this session. Required.

violations integer The number of AI Firewall violations detected in this session. Required.

virtual_key_id string The ID of the virtual key used for this session. Required.

virtual_key_name string The display name of the virtual key used for this session.

attrs object Additional attributes recorded for this request/response pair.

request string The raw request data.

response string The raw response data.

limit integer The limit value used when making the request.

next_cursor string The cursor to use to request the next page of results. null when there are no more results.

prev_cursor string The cursor to use to request the previous page of results. null when there is no previous page.

sort string The sort value used when making the request.