AI Runtime Control Virtual Keys

access_token string The access token for this virtual key. This is only returned when the key is created or rotated, and cannot be retrieved again afterward. Required. Read-only.

created_at string The date and time the key was created, in RFC 3339 format. Required. Read-only.

customer_id string The ID of the customer account that owns the key. Required. Read-only.

expires_at string The date and time the key expires, in RFC 3339 format. null if the key doesn't expire.

id string The unique identifier of the virtual key. Required. Read-only.

name string The display name of the virtual key. Required.

rpm_limit integer The requests-per-minute limit for this key. null if there is no limit.

tpm_limit integer The tokens-per-minute limit for this key. null if there is no limit.

user_id string The ID of the user who created the key. Required. Read-only.

provider_connection_id string The ID of the provider connection to retry against.

security_action string The action AI Firewall takes when it detects a violation on a request made with this key.

security_enabled boolean Whether AI Firewall security is enabled for requests made with this key.

spend_limit_enabled boolean Whether a spend limit is enabled for this key. This field cannot be set when the key is created; it can only be changed with this endpoint.

spend_limit_enabled_on string The date and time spend_limit_enabled was last set to true , in RFC 3339 format. null if the spend limit has never been enabled. This timestamp is not cleared when spend_limit_enabled is later set back to false , so it can be non-null even when the spend limit is currently disabled. Read-only.

rate_limit_429_enabled boolean Whether a 429 Too Many Requests response from the provider triggers failover.

server_error_5xx_enabled boolean Whether a 5xx server error response from the provider triggers failover.

targets array The provider connections to retry against, in order.

timeout_enabled boolean Whether a request timeout triggers failover.

deleted_at string The date and time the key was deleted, in RFC 3339 format. null unless the key was deleted and include_deleted was used to retrieve it. Read-only.

last_used_at string The date and time the key was last used to make a request, in RFC 3339 format. null if the key has never been used. Read-only.

type string The type of the resource. Read-only.

user_name string The display name of the user who created the key. Read-only.

created_by string The display name of the user who created the key. Read-only.

limit integer The limit value used when making the request.

next_cursor string The cursor to use to request the next page of results. null when there are no more results.

prev_cursor string The cursor to use to request the previous page of results. null when there is no previous page.

sort string The sort value used when making the request.