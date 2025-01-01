  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. DNS

TSIG Keys

A TSIG (Transaction Signature) key is set of shared credentials used to secure zone transfers between DNS servers.

WARNING: This information is part of a beta release, which may be subject to breaking changes and improvements over time. For more information, see our product and feature lifecycle descriptions.

TSIG key request

algorithmstringThe algorithm of the TSIG key. Required.
descriptionstringA freeform descriptive note.
namestringThe name of the TSIG key. Required.
secretstringThe Base64 encoded secret key. Required.

TSIG key request

algorithmstringThe algorithm of the TSIG key.
descriptionstringA freeform descriptive note.
namestringThe name of the TSIG key.
secretstringThe Base64 encoded secret key.

TSIG key response

Details of a TSIG key.

algorithmstringThe algorithm of the TSIG key.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
descriptionstringA freeform descriptive note.
idstringTSIG Key Identifier (UUID).
namestringThe name of the TSIG key.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

Endpoints

Get TSIG keys

Beta

GET/dns/v1/tsig-keys

Create TSIG key

Beta

POST/dns/v1/tsig-keys

Get TSIG key

Beta

GET/dns/v1/tsig-keys/tsig_key_id

Delete TSIG key

Beta

DELETE/dns/v1/tsig-keys/tsig_key_id

Update TSIG key

Beta

PATCH/dns/v1/tsig-keys/tsig_key_id

Fastly
© Fastly 2025