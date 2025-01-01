TSIG Keys
A TSIG (Transaction Signature) key is set of shared credentials used to secure zone transfers between DNS servers.
WARNING: This information is part of a beta release, which may be subject to breaking changes and improvements over time. For more information, see our product and feature lifecycle descriptions.
TSIG key request
algorithm
|string
|The algorithm of the TSIG key. Required.
description
|string
|A freeform descriptive note.
name
|string
|The name of the TSIG key. Required.
secret
|string
|The Base64 encoded secret key. Required.
TSIG key response
Details of a TSIG key.
algorithm
|string
|The algorithm of the TSIG key.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
description
|string
|A freeform descriptive note.
id
|string
|TSIG Key Identifier (UUID).
name
|string
|The name of the TSIG key.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.