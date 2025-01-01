  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. DNS

Zones

A zone is a specific segment of the Domain Name System (DNS) namespace that can be managed and maintained on Fastly DNS.

WARNING: This information is part of a beta release, which may be subject to breaking changes and improvements over time. For more information, see our product and feature lifecycle descriptions.

NOTIFY IP addresses

IP addresses where Primary DNS servers can send NOTIFY messages.

ipv4arrayIPv4 addresses where Primary DNS servers can send NOTIFY messages.

Primary DNS server

Information about a primary DNS server associated with inbound zone transfers.

addressstringAn IPv4 address for the Primary DNS Server.
descriptionstringA description of the Primary DNS server.

Zone request (create)

descriptionstringA freeform descriptive note.
namestringThe domain name for your zone. Required.
typestringThe type of the zone. Required.
xfr_config_inboundobjectAll attributes associated with inbound zone transfers.

Zone request (update)

descriptionstringA freeform descriptive note.
xfr_config_inboundobjectAll attributes associated with inbound zone transfers.

Basic zone response

Basic attributes for a zone.

created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
descriptionstringA freeform descriptive note.
idstringZone Identifier (UUID).
namestringThe domain name for your zone.
typestringThe type of the zone.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

Full zone response

All attributes for a zone.

created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
descriptionstringA freeform descriptive note.
idstringZone Identifier (UUID).
namestringThe domain name for your zone.
nameserversarrayAn array of the nameserver hostnames assigned to the zone.
serialstringThe serial number of the zone's SOA record.
typestringThe type of the zone.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
xfr_config_inboundobjectAll attributes associated with inbound zone transfers.

Inbound zone transfer configuration request

All attributes associated with requests containing inbound zone transfers.

inbound_tsig_key_idstringThe ID of the TSIG key used to secure inbound zone transfers.
primariesarrayAn array of the primary DNS server objects associated with inbound zone transfers.

Inbound zone transfer configuration response

All attributes associated with responses containing inbound zone transfers.

inbound_tsig_key_idstringThe ID of the TSIG key used to secure inbound zone transfers.
notify_ip_addressesobjectIP addresses where Primary DNS servers can send NOTIFY messages.
primariesarrayAn array of the primary DNS server objects associated with inbound zone transfers.

Endpoints

Get zones

Beta

GET/dns/v1/zones

Create zone

Beta

POST/dns/v1/zones

Get zone

Beta

GET/dns/v1/zones/zone_id

Delete zone

Beta

DELETE/dns/v1/zones/zone_id

Update zone

Beta

PATCH/dns/v1/zones/zone_id

Fastly
© Fastly 2025