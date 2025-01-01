Zones
A zone is a specific segment of the Domain Name System (DNS) namespace that can be managed and maintained on Fastly DNS.
WARNING: This information is part of a beta release, which may be subject to breaking changes and improvements over time. For more information, see our product and feature lifecycle descriptions.
NOTIFY IP addresses
IP addresses where Primary DNS servers can send NOTIFY messages.
ipv4
|array
|IPv4 addresses where Primary DNS servers can send NOTIFY messages.
Primary DNS server
Information about a primary DNS server associated with inbound zone transfers.
address
|string
|An IPv4 address for the Primary DNS Server.
description
|string
|A description of the Primary DNS server.
Zone request (create)
description
|string
|A freeform descriptive note.
name
|string
|The domain name for your zone. Required.
type
|string
|The type of the zone. Required.
xfr_config_inbound
|object
|All attributes associated with inbound zone transfers.
Zone request (update)
description
|string
|A freeform descriptive note.
xfr_config_inbound
|object
|All attributes associated with inbound zone transfers.
Basic zone response
Basic attributes for a zone.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
description
|string
|A freeform descriptive note.
id
|string
|Zone Identifier (UUID).
name
|string
|The domain name for your zone.
type
|string
|The type of the zone.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
Full zone response
All attributes for a zone.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
description
|string
|A freeform descriptive note.
id
|string
|Zone Identifier (UUID).
name
|string
|The domain name for your zone.
nameservers
|array
|An array of the nameserver hostnames assigned to the zone.
serial
|string
|The serial number of the zone's SOA record.
type
|string
|The type of the zone.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
xfr_config_inbound
|object
|All attributes associated with inbound zone transfers.
Inbound zone transfer configuration request
All attributes associated with requests containing inbound zone transfers.
inbound_tsig_key_id
|string
|The ID of the TSIG key used to secure inbound zone transfers.
primaries
|array
|An array of the primary DNS server objects associated with inbound zone transfers.
Inbound zone transfer configuration response
All attributes associated with responses containing inbound zone transfers.
inbound_tsig_key_id
|string
|The ID of the TSIG key used to secure inbound zone transfers.
notify_ip_addresses
|object
|IP addresses where Primary DNS servers can send NOTIFY messages.
primaries
|array
|An array of the primary DNS server objects associated with inbound zone transfers.