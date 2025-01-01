Zones A zone is a specific segment of the Domain Name System (DNS) namespace that can be managed and maintained on Fastly DNS.

NOTIFY IP addresses

IP addresses where Primary DNS servers can send NOTIFY messages.

ipv4 array IPv4 addresses where Primary DNS servers can send NOTIFY messages.

Primary DNS server

Information about a primary DNS server associated with inbound zone transfers.

address string An IPv4 address for the Primary DNS Server. description string A description of the Primary DNS server.

Zone request (create)

description string A freeform descriptive note. name string The domain name for your zone. Required. type string The type of the zone. Required. xfr_config_inbound object All attributes associated with inbound zone transfers.

description string A freeform descriptive note. xfr_config_inbound object All attributes associated with inbound zone transfers.

Basic zone response

Basic attributes for a zone.

created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. description string A freeform descriptive note. id string Zone Identifier (UUID). name string The domain name for your zone. type string The type of the zone.

Full zone response

All attributes for a zone.

created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. description string A freeform descriptive note. id string Zone Identifier (UUID). name string The domain name for your zone. nameservers array An array of the nameserver hostnames assigned to the zone. serial string The serial number of the zone's SOA record. type string The type of the zone. xfr_config_inbound object All attributes associated with inbound zone transfers.

Inbound zone transfer configuration request

All attributes associated with requests containing inbound zone transfers.

inbound_tsig_key_id string The ID of the TSIG key used to secure inbound zone transfers. primaries array An array of the primary DNS server objects associated with inbound zone transfers.

Inbound zone transfer configuration response

All attributes associated with responses containing inbound zone transfers.

inbound_tsig_key_id string The ID of the TSIG key used to secure inbound zone transfers. notify_ip_addresses object IP addresses where Primary DNS servers can send NOTIFY messages. primaries array An array of the primary DNS server objects associated with inbound zone transfers.

Endpoints

