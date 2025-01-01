Domain Research The Domain Research API lets you programmatically retrieve algorithmic domain search results, and check domains for detailed availability.

Methods

The Domain Research API has two methods:

Suggest , for retrieving domain search results

Status , for checking domain availability, with two variants: Precise : for domain registry-level availability (e.g. for new registrations) Estimated : for DNS & aftermarket-level availability (which is not registry-level)

, for checking domain availability, with two variants:

Request parameters must be URL-encoded UTF-8 strings in the query string.

API responses are in JSON ( application/json ). On success or failure, the server will respond with an appropriate HTTP response code ( 2XX , 4XX , 5XX ).

Suggest method

Suggest usage and examples

The Suggest method performs a real-time query of the search terms against the known zone database, making recommendations, stemming, and applying Unicode folding, IDN normalization, registrar supported-zone restrictions, and other refinements.

The server responds with a JSON object containing search result(s), or an error.

IMPORTANT: Suggest method responses do not include domain availability status.

Status method

Status usage and examples

The Status method checks the availability status of a single domain name. It accepts one argument: domain

The response will contain an object with keys: domain , offers , scope , status , tags , and zone .

IMPORTANT: The scope and offers keys may not be present in all responses, i.e. if they aren't relevant for a given domain's status.

The status value is a space-delimited list of status types for the given domain, in increasing order of precedence.

To prevent resource exhaustion, our platform limits API requests to a total runtime of 30 seconds. If an upstream provider fails to respond within this limit, requests to the status method will return a best-effort value, typically unknown or undelegated .

The Status method contains two variants: Precise and Estimated, with Precise being the default. However, some use-cases don’t require full, domain registry-level "precise" availability checks, but rather only need information from the DNS or domain aftermarkets. An "estimated" status check will return this information, at a less-expensive per-request cost than a "precise" check.

Precise use case: aftermarket availability

If an offers key is present in the status response, it will contain an array of "offers" from domain aftermarket vendors like Afternic from GoDaddy, Atom, and Sedo. This data is provided by these aftermarket services, and is not guaranteed to be 100% accurate. It may contain currency , price , and vendor values, if these values are present in the data we receive from these aftermarket services.

Estimate use case: Availability for registration

The most common use-case of the Status method is to determine if a domain is immediately registrable via registrars or resellers (e.g. not via an aftermarket purchase and transfer).

For this use-case, the inactive status means a domain is available for registration.

If you see the unknown status, this means the Domain Research service was unable to determine an authoritative status from its upstream sources. This is commonly due to a domain registry backend operator being offline due to scheduled maintenance. The third-party OpenSRS service maintains an up-to-date log of scheduled registry maintenance.

Status response values

status values are returned in a space-delimited list, in increasing order of priority.

The right-most value can be considered the most important value. E.g. the status for acmecoffee.shop is undelegated inactive .

undelegated means this domain isn't present in the DNS

means this domain isn't present in the DNS inactive means it’s available for registration

IMPORTANT: Some of the new top-level domain registries sell a subset of their domains as “premium,” with special "tiered" pricing (as opposed to a flat wholesale price). The Status method will return the premium value for these domains.

These are the status values that the method can return. Note that items marked with an asterisk (*) are only returned with Precise checks.

Status Example Description unknown foobar.llp Unknown status, usually resulting from an error or misconfiguration. undelegated hello.edu The domain is not present in the DNS. inactive * nonexistent.xyz Available for new registration. pending * heartb.eat TLD not yet in the root zone file. disallowed a.mobi Disallowed by the registry, ICANN, or other (wrong script, etc.). claimed * fedex.name Claimed or reserved by some party (not available for new registration). reserved * s.work Explicitly reserved by ICANN, the registry, or another party. dpml * Brand domains Domains Protected Marks List, reserved for trademark holders. invalid A domain longer than 64 characters Technically invalid, e.g. too long or too short. active vertical.coffee Registered, but possibly available via the aftermarket. parked wi.io Active and parked, possibly available via the aftermarket. marketed wi.io Explicitly marketed as for sale via the aftermarket. expiring An expiring domain e.g. in the Redemption Grace Period, and possibly available via a backorder service. Not guaranteed to be present for all expiring domains. deleting A expired domain pending removal from the registry e.g. in the Pending Delete phase, and possibly available via a backorder service. Not guaranteed to be present for all deleting domains. priced An aftermarket domain with an explicit price e.g. via the BuyDomains service. transferable An aftermarket domain available for fast-transfer e.g. in the Afternic inventory. premium * ace.pizza Premium domain name for sale by the registry. suffix blogspot.com A public suffix according to publicsuffix.org. zone co.uk A zone (domain extension) in the Domainr database. tld com A top-level domain.

Data objects

Offer object

An offer from a domain aftermarket vendor.

currency string The currency for the aftermarket offer. price string The price for the domain from the aftermarket vendor. vendor string The aftermarket vendor.

Domain status object

All attributes for a domain status.

domain string The domain provided in the status request. offers array scope string The scope provided in the status request. status string A space-delimited string of the varying statuses associated with the domain provided. zone string The zone of the domain provided of the status request.

Domain suggestion object

All attributes for a suggested domain.

domain string The suggested domain, consisting of a subdomain and zone. path string If present, the path is to be appended to the domain to complete the suggestion. subdomain string The subdomain of the suggested domain. zone string The zone of the suggested domain.

Endpoints

Suggest domains GET/ domain-management / v1 / tools / suggest