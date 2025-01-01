  1. Home
Domain Research

The Domain Research API lets you programmatically retrieve algorithmic domain search results, and check domains for detailed availability.

Methods

The Domain Research API has two methods:

  • Suggest, for retrieving domain search results
  • Status, for checking domain availability, with two variants:
    • Precise: for domain registry-level availability (e.g. for new registrations)
    • Estimated: for DNS & aftermarket-level availability (which is not registry-level)

Request parameters must be URL-encoded UTF-8 strings in the query string.

API responses are in JSON (application/json). On success or failure, the server will respond with an appropriate HTTP response code (2XX, 4XX, 5XX).

Suggest method

Suggest usage and examples

The Suggest method performs a real-time query of the search terms against the known zone database, making recommendations, stemming, and applying Unicode folding, IDN normalization, registrar supported-zone restrictions, and other refinements.

The server responds with a JSON object containing search result(s), or an error.

IMPORTANT: Suggest method responses do not include domain availability status.

Status method

Status usage and examples

The Status method checks the availability status of a single domain name. It accepts one argument: domain

The response will contain an object with keys: domain, offers, scope, status, tags, and zone.

IMPORTANT: The scope and offers keys may not be present in all responses, i.e. if they aren't relevant for a given domain's status.

The status value is a space-delimited list of status types for the given domain, in increasing order of precedence.

To prevent resource exhaustion, our platform limits API requests to a total runtime of 30 seconds. If an upstream provider fails to respond within this limit, requests to the status method will return a best-effort value, typically unknown or undelegated.

The Status method contains two variants: Precise and Estimated, with Precise being the default. However, some use-cases don’t require full, domain registry-level "precise" availability checks, but rather only need information from the DNS or domain aftermarkets. An "estimated" status check will return this information, at a less-expensive per-request cost than a "precise" check.

Precise use case: aftermarket availability

If an offers key is present in the status response, it will contain an array of "offers" from domain aftermarket vendors like Afternic from GoDaddy, Atom, and Sedo. This data is provided by these aftermarket services, and is not guaranteed to be 100% accurate. It may contain currency, price, and vendor values, if these values are present in the data we receive from these aftermarket services.

Estimate use case: Availability for registration

The most common use-case of the Status method is to determine if a domain is immediately registrable via registrars or resellers (e.g. not via an aftermarket purchase and transfer).

For this use-case, the inactive status means a domain is available for registration.

If you see the unknown status, this means the Domain Research service was unable to determine an authoritative status from its upstream sources. This is commonly due to a domain registry backend operator being offline due to scheduled maintenance. The third-party OpenSRS service maintains an up-to-date log of scheduled registry maintenance.

Status response values

status values are returned in a space-delimited list, in increasing order of priority.

The right-most value can be considered the most important value. E.g. the status for acmecoffee.shop is undelegated inactive.

  • undelegated means this domain isn't present in the DNS
  • inactive means it’s available for registration

IMPORTANT: Some of the new top-level domain registries sell a subset of their domains as “premium,” with special "tiered" pricing (as opposed to a flat wholesale price). The Status method will return the premium value for these domains.

These are the status values that the method can return. Note that items marked with an asterisk (*) are only returned with Precise checks.

StatusExampleDescription
unknownfoobar.llpUnknown status, usually resulting from an error or misconfiguration.
undelegatedhello.eduThe domain is not present in the DNS.
inactive*nonexistent.xyzAvailable for new registration.
pending*heartb.eatTLD not yet in the root zone file.
disalloweda.mobiDisallowed by the registry, ICANN, or other (wrong script, etc.).
claimed*fedex.nameClaimed or reserved by some party (not available for new registration).
reserved*s.workExplicitly reserved by ICANN, the registry, or another party.
dpml*Brand domainsDomains Protected Marks List, reserved for trademark holders.
invalidA domain longer than 64 charactersTechnically invalid, e.g. too long or too short.
activevertical.coffeeRegistered, but possibly available via the aftermarket.
parkedwi.ioActive and parked, possibly available via the aftermarket.
marketedwi.ioExplicitly marketed as for sale via the aftermarket.
expiringAn expiring domaine.g. in the Redemption Grace Period, and possibly available via a backorder service. Not guaranteed to be present for all expiring domains.
deletingA expired domain pending removal from the registrye.g. in the Pending Delete phase, and possibly available via a backorder service. Not guaranteed to be present for all deleting domains.
pricedAn aftermarket domain with an explicit pricee.g. via the BuyDomains service.
transferableAn aftermarket domain available for fast-transfere.g. in the Afternic inventory.
premium*ace.pizzaPremium domain name for sale by the registry.
suffixblogspot.comA public suffix according to publicsuffix.org.
zoneco.ukA zone (domain extension) in the Domainr database.
tldcomA top-level domain.

Data objects

Offer object

An offer from a domain aftermarket vendor.

currencystringThe currency for the aftermarket offer.
pricestringThe price for the domain from the aftermarket vendor.
vendorstringThe aftermarket vendor.

Domain status object

All attributes for a domain status.

domainstringThe domain provided in the status request.
offersarray
scopestringThe scope provided in the status request.
statusstringA space-delimited string of the varying statuses associated with the domain provided.
tagsstringA space-delimited string of the varying tags associated with the domain provided.
zonestringThe zone of the domain provided of the status request.

Domain suggestion object

All attributes for a suggested domain.

domainstringThe suggested domain, consisting of a subdomain and zone.
pathstringIf present, the path is to be appended to the domain to complete the suggestion.
subdomainstringThe subdomain of the suggested domain.
zonestringThe zone of the suggested domain.

Endpoints

Suggest domains

GET/domain-management/v1/tools/suggest

Domain status

GET/domain-management/v1/tools/status

