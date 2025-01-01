  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. Domain Management

Domains

The Domains API allows you to manage your domains on Fastly and the services that they interact with.

WARNING: This information is part of a limited availability release. Portions of this API may be subject to changes and improvements over time. Fields marked deprecated may be removed in the future and their use is discouraged. For more information, see our product and feature lifecycle descriptions.

Domain request (create)

All attributes for creating a domain.

descriptionstringA freeform descriptive note.
fqdnstringThe fully-qualified domain name for your domain. Can be created, but not updated. Required.
service_idstringThe service_id associated with your domain or null if there is no association.

Domain request (update)

All attributes for updating a domain.

descriptionstringA freeform descriptive note.
service_idstringThe service_id associated with your domain or null if there is no association.

Domain response

All attributes for a domain response.

activatedbooleanDenotes if the domain has at least one TLS activation or not. Read-only.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
descriptionstringA freeform descriptive note.
fqdnstringThe fully-qualified domain name for your domain. Can be created, but not updated.
idstringDomain Identifier (UUID).
service_idstringThe service_id associated with your domain or null if there is no association.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
verifiedbooleanDenotes that the customer has proven ownership over the domain by obtaining a Fastly-managed TLS certificate for it or by providing a their own TLS certificate from a publicly-trusted CA that includes the domain or matching wildcard. Read-only.

Endpoints

List domains

GET/domain-management/v1/domains

Create a domain

POST/domain-management/v1/domains

Get a domain

GET/domain-management/v1/domains/domain_id

Delete a domain

DELETE/domain-management/v1/domains/domain_id

Update a domain

PATCH/domain-management/v1/domains/domain_id

Fastly
© Fastly 2025