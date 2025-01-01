Domains
The Domains API allows you to manage your domains on Fastly and the services that they interact with.
WARNING: This information is part of a limited availability release. Portions of this API may be subject to changes and improvements over time. Fields marked deprecated may be removed in the future and their use is discouraged. For more information, see our product and feature lifecycle descriptions.
Domain request (create)
All attributes for creating a domain.
description
|string
|A freeform descriptive note.
fqdn
|string
|The fully-qualified domain name for your domain. Can be created, but not updated. Required.
service_id
|string
|The
service_id associated with your domain or
null if there is no association.
Domain request (update)
All attributes for updating a domain.
description
|string
|A freeform descriptive note.
service_id
|string
|The
service_id associated with your domain or
null if there is no association.
Domain response
All attributes for a domain response.
activated
|boolean
|Denotes if the domain has at least one TLS activation or not. Read-only.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
description
|string
|A freeform descriptive note.
fqdn
|string
|The fully-qualified domain name for your domain. Can be created, but not updated.
id
|string
|Domain Identifier (UUID).
service_id
|string
|The
service_id associated with your domain or
null if there is no association.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
verified
|boolean
|Denotes that the customer has proven ownership over the domain by obtaining a Fastly-managed TLS certificate for it or by providing a their own TLS certificate from a publicly-trusted CA that includes the domain or matching wildcard. Read-only.