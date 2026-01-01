Routing Configs
Routing Configs define path-based routing rules that direct traffic to Fastly services based on URL path patterns and request conditions. A routing config is composed of one or more paths, each containing one or more rules that evaluate request conditions and select a destination service when matched.
Action
The action to take when a rule matches.
type
|string
|The type of action to take when a rule matches. Required.
value
|string
|The value for the action. For
service actions, this is the target Fastly service ID. Required.
Draft diff
The differences between the draft and active versions of a routing config.
added
|array
|Paths that exist in the draft but not in the active version.
deleted
|array
|Paths that exist in the active version but not in the draft.
modified
|array
|Paths that exist in both versions but have changed.
Draft request (update)
All attributes for updating the draft version.
comment
|string
|A freeform comment for the draft version.
Initial version
Optional initial version payload to seed the new routing config with paths and rules in a single request.
activate
|boolean
|Whether to activate the initial version on creation. [Default
false]
comment
|string
|A freeform comment for the initial version.
paths
|array
|The paths to create on the initial version.
Initial version path
A path on the initial version, with its rules.
path
|string
|The URL path pattern, beginning with
/. Maximum 2048 characters. Required.
rules
|array
|The rules to create on this path.
Pagination metadata
Cursor-based pagination metadata.
limit
|integer
|The number of records returned per page.
next_cursor
|string
|Cursor value used to retrieve the next page of results. Empty if there are no more results.
previous_cursor
|string
|Cursor value used to retrieve the previous page of results. Empty if there is no previous page.
sort
|string
|The sort order applied to the results.
Path change
Modifications to an existing path between versions.
old_path
|string
|The previous path pattern, if it changed.
path
|string
|The current path pattern.
path_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the path. Stable across versions of the routing config. Read-only.
rules_added
|array
|Rules that were added to this path.
rules_changed
|array
|Rules that were modified on this path.
rules_deleted
|array
|Rules that were removed from this path.
Path request (create)
All attributes for creating a path.
path
|string
|The URL path pattern, beginning with
/. Maximum 2048 characters. Required.
Path response
All attributes for a path response.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the path. Stable across versions of the routing config. Read-only.
path
|string
|The URL path pattern, beginning with
/. Maximum 2048 characters.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
Path request (update)
All attributes for updating a path.
path
|string
|The URL path pattern, beginning with
/. Maximum 2048 characters.
Path with rules
A path together with all of its rules.
path
|object
|All attributes for a path response.
rules
|array
Position
The position at which to place a new rule. At most one of
before or
after may be set. Cannot be used when creating a default (empty-conditions) rule.
after
|string
|The id of the rule that this rule should be placed after.
before
|string
|The id of the rule that this rule should be placed before.
Routing config request (create)
All attributes for creating a routing config.
initial_version
|object
|Optional initial version payload to seed the new routing config with paths and rules in a single request.
name
|string
|The user-defined name for the routing config. Required.
Condition
A condition that must be met for a rule to match.
key
|string
|The key to evaluate. For
header conditions this is the header name. Required for
header conditions.
operator
|string
|The comparison operator used to evaluate the condition. Required.
type
|string
|The type of condition. Required.
value
|string
|The value to compare against using the operator. Required.
Routing config response
All attributes for a routing config response.
activated_at
|string
|Timestamp of when the version was most recently activated.
null if the version has never been activated. Read-only.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the routing config. Read-only.
name
|string
|The user-defined name for the routing config.
state
|string
|The current state of the routing config's versions. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
Version response
All attributes for a routing config version response.
activated_at
|string
|Timestamp of when the version was most recently activated.
null if the version has never been activated. Read-only.
comment
|string
|A freeform comment describing the version.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the version. Read-only.
Rule change
A modification to an existing rule's action between versions.
new_action
|object
|The action to take when a rule matches.
old_action
|object
|The action to take when a rule matches.
rule_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the rule. Stable across versions of the routing config. Read-only.
Rule request (create)
All attributes for creating a rule. A rule with an empty
conditions array is the default (catch-all) rule for its path.
action
|object
|The action to take when a rule matches. Required.
conditions
|array
|The conditions a request must satisfy for this rule to match. An empty array indicates the default rule for the path. Required.
position
|object
|The position at which to place a new rule. At most one of
before or
after may be set. Cannot be used when creating a default (empty-conditions) rule.
Rule response
All attributes for a rule response.
action
|object
|The action to take when a rule matches.
conditions
|array
|The conditions a request must satisfy for this rule to match. Empty for the default rule.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the rule. Stable across versions of the routing config. Read-only.
is_default
|boolean
|Whether this is the default (catch-all) rule for the path. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
Rule request (update)
All attributes for updating a rule. At least one of
action,
conditions, or
position must be provided.
action
|object
|The action to take when a rule matches.
conditions
|array
position
|object
|The position at which to place a new rule. At most one of
before or
after may be set. Cannot be used when creating a default (empty-conditions) rule.
Endpoints
POST/domain-management/v1/routing-configs/
config_id/versions/
version_id/activate