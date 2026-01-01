Routing Configs Routing Configs define path-based routing rules that direct traffic to Fastly services based on URL path patterns and request conditions. A routing config is composed of one or more paths, each containing one or more rules that evaluate request conditions and select a destination service when matched.

Action

The action to take when a rule matches.

type string The type of action to take when a rule matches. Required. value string The value for the action. For service actions, this is the target Fastly service ID. Required.

Draft diff

The differences between the draft and active versions of a routing config.

added array Paths that exist in the draft but not in the active version. deleted array Paths that exist in the active version but not in the draft. modified array Paths that exist in both versions but have changed.

All attributes for updating the draft version.

Initial version

Optional initial version payload to seed the new routing config with paths and rules in a single request.

activate boolean Whether to activate the initial version on creation. [Default false ] paths array The paths to create on the initial version.

Initial version path

A path on the initial version, with its rules.

path string The URL path pattern, beginning with / . Maximum 2048 characters. Required. rules array The rules to create on this path.

Pagination metadata

Cursor-based pagination metadata.

limit integer The number of records returned per page. next_cursor string Cursor value used to retrieve the next page of results. Empty if there are no more results. previous_cursor string Cursor value used to retrieve the previous page of results. Empty if there is no previous page. sort string The sort order applied to the results.

Path change

Modifications to an existing path between versions.

old_path string The previous path pattern, if it changed. path string The current path pattern. path_id string Alphanumeric string identifying the path. Stable across versions of the routing config. Read-only. rules_added array Rules that were added to this path. rules_changed array Rules that were modified on this path. rules_deleted array Rules that were removed from this path.

Path request (create)

All attributes for creating a path.

path string The URL path pattern, beginning with / . Maximum 2048 characters. Required.

Path response

All attributes for a path response.

created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. id string Alphanumeric string identifying the path. Stable across versions of the routing config. Read-only. path string The URL path pattern, beginning with / . Maximum 2048 characters.

All attributes for updating a path.

path string The URL path pattern, beginning with / . Maximum 2048 characters.

Path with rules

A path together with all of its rules.

path object All attributes for a path response. rules array

Position

The position at which to place a new rule. At most one of before or after may be set. Cannot be used when creating a default (empty-conditions) rule.

after string The id of the rule that this rule should be placed after. before string The id of the rule that this rule should be placed before.

Routing config request (create)

All attributes for creating a routing config.

initial_version object Optional initial version payload to seed the new routing config with paths and rules in a single request. name string The user-defined name for the routing config. Required.

Condition

A condition that must be met for a rule to match.

key string The key to evaluate. For header conditions this is the header name. Required for header conditions. operator string The comparison operator used to evaluate the condition. Required. type string The type of condition. Required. value string The value to compare against using the operator. Required.

Routing config response

All attributes for a routing config response.

activated_at string Timestamp of when the version was most recently activated. null if the version has never been activated. Read-only. created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. id string Alphanumeric string identifying the routing config. Read-only. name string The user-defined name for the routing config. state string The current state of the routing config's versions. Read-only.

Version response

All attributes for a routing config version response.

activated_at string Timestamp of when the version was most recently activated. null if the version has never been activated. Read-only. created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. id string Alphanumeric string identifying the version. Read-only.

Rule change

A modification to an existing rule's action between versions.

new_action object The action to take when a rule matches. old_action object The action to take when a rule matches. rule_id string Alphanumeric string identifying the rule. Stable across versions of the routing config. Read-only.

Rule request (create)

All attributes for creating a rule. A rule with an empty conditions array is the default (catch-all) rule for its path.

action object The action to take when a rule matches. Required. conditions array The conditions a request must satisfy for this rule to match. An empty array indicates the default rule for the path. Required. position object The position at which to place a new rule. At most one of before or after may be set. Cannot be used when creating a default (empty-conditions) rule.

Rule response

All attributes for a rule response.

action object The action to take when a rule matches. conditions array The conditions a request must satisfy for this rule to match. Empty for the default rule. created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. id string Alphanumeric string identifying the rule. Stable across versions of the routing config. Read-only. is_default boolean Whether this is the default (catch-all) rule for the path. Read-only.

All attributes for updating a rule. At least one of action , conditions , or position must be provided.

action object The action to take when a rule matches. conditions array position object The position at which to place a new rule. At most one of before or after may be set. Cannot be used when creating a default (empty-conditions) rule.

Endpoints

List routing configs GET/ domain-management / v1 / routing-configs

Create a routing config POST/ domain-management / v1 / routing-configs

Get a routing config GET/ domain-management / v1 / routing-configs / config_id

Delete a routing config DELETE/ domain-management / v1 / routing-configs / config_id

List paths GET/ domain-management / v1 / routing-configs / config_id / paths

Create a path POST/ domain-management / v1 / routing-configs / config_id / paths

Get a path GET/ domain-management / v1 / routing-configs / config_id / paths / path_id

Delete a path DELETE/ domain-management / v1 / routing-configs / config_id / paths / path_id

Update a path PATCH/ domain-management / v1 / routing-configs / config_id / paths / path_id

List rules GET/ domain-management / v1 / routing-configs / config_id / paths / path_id / rules

Create a rule POST/ domain-management / v1 / routing-configs / config_id / paths / path_id / rules

Get a rule GET/ domain-management / v1 / routing-configs / config_id / paths / path_id / rules / rule_id

Delete a rule DELETE/ domain-management / v1 / routing-configs / config_id / paths / path_id / rules / rule_id

Update a rule PATCH/ domain-management / v1 / routing-configs / config_id / paths / path_id / rules / rule_id

Get the draft diff GET/ domain-management / v1 / routing-configs / config_id / draft / diff

Discard the draft DELETE/ domain-management / v1 / routing-configs / config_id / draft

Update the draft PATCH/ domain-management / v1 / routing-configs / config_id / draft

Activate the draft POST/ domain-management / v1 / routing-configs / config_id / activate

Deactivate a routing config POST/ domain-management / v1 / routing-configs / config_id / deactivate

List versions GET/ domain-management / v1 / routing-configs / config_id / versions

Reactivate a version POST/ domain-management / v1 / routing-configs / config_id / versions / version_id / activate