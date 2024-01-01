  1. Home
Domain

WARNING: This information is part of a beta release, which may be subject to breaking changes and improvements over time. For more information, see our product and feature lifecycle descriptions.

The Domains API allows you to manage your domains on Fastly and the services that they interact with.

Domain request (create)

All attributes for creating a domain.

fqdnstringThe fully-qualified domain name for your domain. Can be created, but not updated. Required.
service_idstringThe service_id associated with your domain or null if there is no association.

Domain request (update)

All attributes for updating a domain.

service_idstringThe service_id associated with your domain or null if there is no association.

Domain response

All attributes for a domain response.

created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
fqdnstringThe fully-qualified domain name for your domain. Can be created, but not updated.
idstringDomain Identifier (UUID).
service_idstringThe service_id associated with your domain or null if there is no association.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

Endpoints

List domains

GET/tls/preview/domains

Create a domain

POST/tls/preview/domains

Get a domain

GET/tls/preview/domains/domain_id

Update a domain

PATCH/tls/preview/domains/domain_id

