Domain
WARNING: This information is part of a beta release, which may be subject to breaking changes and improvements over time. For more information, see our product and feature lifecycle descriptions.
The Domains API allows you to manage your domains on Fastly and the services that they interact with.
Domain request (create)
All attributes for creating a domain.
fqdn
|string
|The fully-qualified domain name for your domain. Can be created, but not updated. Required.
service_id
|string
|The
service_id associated with your domain or
null if there is no association.
Domain request (update)
All attributes for updating a domain.
service_id
|string
|The
service_id associated with your domain or
null if there is no association.
Domain response
All attributes for a domain response.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
fqdn
|string
|The fully-qualified domain name for your domain. Can be created, but not updated.
id
|string
|Domain Identifier (UUID).
service_id
|string
|The
service_id associated with your domain or
null if there is no association.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.