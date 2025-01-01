Domains on Fastly
The Domains API allows you to manage your domains on Fastly and the services that they interact with.
WARNING: This information is part of a beta release, which may be subject to breaking changes and improvements over time. For more information, see our product and feature lifecycle descriptions.
Domain request (create)
All attributes for creating a domain.
fqdn
|string
|The fully-qualified domain name for your domain. Can be created, but not updated. Required.
service_id
|string
|The
service_id associated with your domain or
null if there is no association.
Domain request (update)
All attributes for updating a domain.
service_id
|string
|The
service_id associated with your domain or
null if there is no association.
Domain response
All attributes for a domain response.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
fqdn
|string
|The fully-qualified domain name for your domain. Can be created, but not updated.
id
|string
|Domain Identifier (UUID).
service_id
|string
|The
service_id associated with your domain or
null if there is no association.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.