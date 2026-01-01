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Logging Endpoint Errors

These endpoints stream recent errors for logging endpoints, providing visibility into logging pipeline issues for troubleshooting and resolution.

Data model

detailstringA human-readable explanation specific to this occurrence of the problem.
errorsarray
titlestringA short, human-readable summary of the problem type.
typestringA URI reference that identifies the problem type.
detailsstringAdditional error details as a JSON string.
endpointstringName of the logging endpoint that generated the error.
error_time_usintegerTimestamp of the error in microseconds.
messagestringUser-friendly error message.
sequence_numberintegerSequence number for ordering messages.
streamstringThe stream type, always 'logging_error' for logging endpoint errors.
batch_idstringUnique identifier for this batch of logs.
logsarray

Endpoints

Stream Log Endpoint Errors

GET/observability/service/service_id/logging/errors

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