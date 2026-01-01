Logging Endpoint Errors
These endpoints stream recent errors for logging endpoints, providing visibility into logging pipeline issues for troubleshooting and resolution.
Data model
detail
|string
|A human-readable explanation specific to this occurrence of the problem.
errors
|array
title
|string
|A short, human-readable summary of the problem type.
type
|string
|A URI reference that identifies the problem type.
details
|string
|Additional error details as a JSON string.
endpoint
|string
|Name of the logging endpoint that generated the error.
error_time_us
|integer
|Timestamp of the error in microseconds.
message
|string
|User-friendly error message.
sequence_number
|integer
|Sequence number for ordering messages.
stream
|string
|The stream type, always 'logging_error' for logging endpoint errors.
batch_id
|string
|Unique identifier for this batch of logs.
logs
|array