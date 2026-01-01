Fastly Object Storage
Fastly will upload log messages to the bucket in the format specified in the Fastly Object Storage log endpoint object.
Data model
bucket_name
|string
|The name of the Fastly Object Storage bucket.
file_max_bytes
|integer
|The maximum number of bytes for each uploaded file. A value of
0 can be used to indicate there is no limit on the size of uploaded files, otherwise the minimum value is 1048576 bytes (1 MiB.).
path
|string
|The path to upload logs to.
public_key
|string
|A PGP public key that Fastly will use to encrypt your log files before writing them to disk.
region
|string
|The region of the Fastly Object Storage bucket. See Object Storage regions for valid values.
compression_codec
|string
|The codec used for compressing your logs. Valid values are
zstd,
snappy, and
gzip. Specifying both
compression_codec and
gzip_level in the same API request will result in an error.
format
|string
|A Fastly log format string. [Default
%h %l %u %t "%r" %>s %b]
format_version
|integer
|The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in
vcl_log if
format_version is set to
2 and in
vcl_deliver if
format_version is set to
1. [Default
2]
gzip_level
|integer
|The level of gzip encoding when sending logs (default
0, no compression). Specifying both
compression_codec and
gzip_level in the same API request will result in an error. [Default
0]
log_processing_region
|string
|BETAThe geographic region where the logs will be processed before streaming. Valid values are
us,
eu, and
none for global. [Default
none]
message_type
|string
|How the message should be formatted. [Default
blank]
name
|string
|The name for the real-time logging configuration.
period
|integer
|How frequently log files are finalized so they can be available for reading (in seconds). [Default
3600]
placement
|string
|Where in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed. If not set, endpoints with
format_version of 2 are placed in
vcl_log and those with
format_version of 1 are placed in
vcl_deliver.
response_condition
|string
|The name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute.
timestamp_format
|string
|A timestamp format. Read-only.
access_key
|string
|The ID of the access key Fastly created for this endpoint. The key is limited to
bucket_name, and its secret is never returned. Changing the
bucket_name creates a new key. Read-only.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
version
|string
|String identifying a service version. Read-only.
Endpoints
GET/service/
service_id/version/
version_id/logging/fos/
logging_fos_name
PUT/service/
service_id/version/
version_id/logging/fos/
logging_fos_name