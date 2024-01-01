  1. Home
Grafana Cloud Logs Logging

Fastly will upload log messages to Grafana Cloud Logs.

Data model

formatstringA Fastly log format string.
indexstringThe Stream Labels, a JSON string used to identify the stream.
tokenstringThe Grafana Access Policy token with logs:write access scoped to your Loki instance.
urlstringThe URL of the Loki instance in your Grafana stack.
userstringThe Grafana Cloud Logs Dataset you want to log to.
format_versionintegerThe version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1. [Default 2]
namestringThe name for the real-time logging configuration.
placementstringWhere in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed. If not set, endpoints with format_version of 2 are placed in vcl_log and those with format_version of 1 are placed in vcl_deliver.
response_conditionstringThe name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
versionstringString identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

List Grafana Cloud Logs log endpoints

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/grafanacloudlogs

Create a Grafana Cloud Logs log endpoint

POST/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/grafanacloudlogs

Get a Grafana Cloud Logs log endpoint

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/grafanacloudlogs/logging_grafanacloudlogs_name

Update a Grafana Cloud Logs log endpoint

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/grafanacloudlogs/logging_grafanacloudlogs_name

Delete the Grafana Cloud Logs log endpoint

DELETE/service/service_id/version/version_id/logging/grafanacloudlogs/logging_grafanacloudlogs_name

