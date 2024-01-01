Grafana Cloud Logs Logging
Fastly will upload log messages to Grafana Cloud Logs.
Data model
format
|string
|A Fastly log format string.
index
|string
|The Stream Labels, a JSON string used to identify the stream.
token
|string
|The Grafana Access Policy token with
logs:write access scoped to your Loki instance.
url
|string
|The URL of the Loki instance in your Grafana stack.
user
|string
|The Grafana Cloud Logs Dataset you want to log to.
format_version
|integer
|The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. The logging call gets placed by default in
vcl_log if
format_version is set to
2 and in
vcl_deliver if
format_version is set to
1. [Default
2]
name
|string
|The name for the real-time logging configuration.
placement
|string
|Where in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed. If not set, endpoints with
format_version of 2 are placed in
vcl_log and those with
format_version of 1 are placed in
vcl_deliver.
response_condition
|string
|The name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
version
|string
|String identifying a service version. Read-only.
Endpoints
GET/service/
service_id/version/
version_id/logging/grafanacloudlogs
POST/service/
service_id/version/
version_id/logging/grafanacloudlogs
GET/service/
service_id/version/
version_id/logging/grafanacloudlogs/
logging_grafanacloudlogs_name
PUT/service/
service_id/version/
version_id/logging/grafanacloudlogs/
logging_grafanacloudlogs_name