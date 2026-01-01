Bot request metrics
Historical Stats API returns a time series response of bot-request metrics broken down by bot-type.
Data retention
We store data at the
minutely,
hourly and
daily granularity levels for a duration of 45 days. Note the following maximum data retention limits served by the API response:
- 24 hours (1 day) of
minutelydata
- 45 days of
hourlydata
- 45 days of
dailydata.
We do not report data for time periods that have not yet ended.
Metrics
The following metric sets and metrics are supported:
- bot_edge_requests_allowed_count
- bot_edge_requests_challenged_count
- bot_edge_requests_blocked_count
- bot_edge_requests_challenge_token_valid_count
Data model
A time series data item containing bot request metric counts. The `bot` field is present when grouped by bot. The `datacenter` field is present when grouped by data center. This dataset is sparse, meaning only keys with non-zero values are included.
bot
|string
|Bot identifier for which data was recorded. Present only when grouped by bot.
bot_edge_requests_allowed_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where a bot was detected and the request was allowed by the configured policy.
bot_edge_requests_blocked_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where a bot was detected and the request was blocked by the configured policy.
bot_edge_requests_challenge_token_valid_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where a bot was detected and the client making the request has already solved a challenge issued by the configured policy.
bot_edge_requests_challenged_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where a bot was detected and a client challenge was issued for the request by the configured policy.
datacenter
|string
|Datacenter (POP) for which data was recorded. Present only when grouped by datacenter.
timestamp
|string
|Timestamp for the time series being reported.
meta
|object
|Meta information about the scope of the current response and optional additional information for subsequent requests.
Bot-request metrics response metadata
Meta information about the scope of the current response and optional additional information for subsequent requests.
from
|string
|An RFC-8339-formatted date and time string indicating the inclusive start of the query time range.
group_by
|string
|List of dimensions (comma-separated) being summed over in the results.
limit
|integer
|The maximum number of results to return. Defaults to 1000.
next_cursor
|string
|Optional string that can be used to request the next page of results, if any.
to
|string
|An RFC-8339-formatted date and time indicating the exclusive end of the query time range.