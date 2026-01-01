Network Protect API
The Network Protect API lets you register customer-owned IP space, configure GRE delivery endpoints, manage reusable source prefix lists, and define ordered rules that filter network-layer DDoS traffic.
Data model
Conflict returned when resource state prevents the request.
detail
|string
|Explanation of the conflicting resource state. Required.
errors
|array
|Optional conflict error details.
status
|integer
|HTTP status code for this error. Required.
title
|string
|Short summary of the conflict. Required.
error
|string
|Explanation of the conflict for the field.
field
|string
|Request field associated with the conflict.
ip_address
|string
|The GRE destination address, unique within the customer. It cannot be changed after endpoint creation.
name
|string
|A human-readable name, unique within the customer.
endpoints
|array
|The endpoints serving a policy region.
region
|string
|The region served by this policy.s the only accepted value. [Default
default]
created_at
|string
|An ISO 8601 timestamp in UTC. Read-only.
id
|string
|A read-only unique identifier for a Network Protect resource. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|An ISO 8601 timestamp in UTC. Read-only.
meta
|object
|Pagination metadata for a collection response.
limit
|integer
|Effective page limit after defaulting and clamping. [Default
100]
next_cursor
|string
|Continuation value to send as cursor when more resources remain. Omitted on the final page.
advertise
|boolean
|Desired advertisement state, which is not the same as observed route state. Enabling it requires approved LOA, valid ROA, and a ready default-region delivery policy. A later ROA failure does not turn an existing advertisement off; losing LOA approval or the last ready default endpoint does. [Default
false]
description
|string
|Optional descriptive text for the network. This metadata does not change traffic handling. Null clears it on update.
endpoint_policies
|array
|Complete endpoint policy configuration. A network has at most one policy per region and may have no policies.
prefix
|string
|The CIDR block to protect, masked to its network address. It cannot be changed after creation.
rule_set_id
|string
|The backend-assigned rule set applied to this network.
loa_status
|string
|Fastly operator status for the Letter of Authorization. A status of
pending means review is incomplete;
approved means operators accepted it; and
rejected means they declined it. An approved LOA alone does not make a network ready for advertisement. Read-only.
roa_checked_at
|string
|When Fastly last completed a ROA check. Null while the status is pending. A failed check leaves this unchanged; an old value can indicate delayed or failing checks. Null also means the controller did not report a check time. Read-only.
roa_data_as_of
|string
|When the RPKI dataset used by the last check was built. This is not the same as
roa_checked_at; a recent check can use an older dataset. Null while the status is pending or when no dataset build time was reported. Read-only.
roa_status
|string
|Whether a Route Origin Authorization permits Fastly to announce this prefix. Fastly refreshes this on a schedule; reading a network never triggers a check, so this can be older than the moment you read it. A status of
pending means no check has completed;
valid authorizes Fastly at this prefix length;
invalid means a covering ROA does not authorize Fastly; and
not_found means no ROA covers the prefix. The controller may omit an unrecognized status, and omission is not an authorization result. A valid ROA alone does not make a network ready for advertisement. Read-only.
endpoint_id
|string
|A unique identifier for a Network Protect resource.
preference
|integer
|Delivery preference within a policy. Lower values are preferred first. Two endpoints in the same policy cannot share a value.
addresses
|array
|Complete canonical list contents. Bare addresses are canonicalized, CIDRs are masked, equivalent entries are deduplicated, and overlaps are retained.
family
|string
|The address family; it cannot change after creation.
action
|string
|Action for traffic matching this rule.
comment
|string
|Optional rule metadata of 1 to 100 Unicode code points. It does not participate in traffic matching. Omit it to leave a rule without a comment; replacing rules with an item that omits it clears the stored comment. Omitting rules on PATCH preserves existing comments. Empty strings and null are rejected.
destination_ip_address
|string
|Match traffic sent to this address; omit for any destination. An address outside a Network using this Rule Set never matches and still consumes one of the 64 rules. The API does not enforce containment in a network prefix; attached Rule Sets require a compatible IP family.
destination_ports
|string
|Match traffic sent to this port or port range.
ip_protocol
|string
|The IP protocol to match. Omit to match any protocol.
source_ports
|string
|Match traffic from this port or port range.
source_prefix_list_id
|string
|Match traffic whose source appears in this prefix list.
default_action
|string
|Action when no rule matches.
rules
|array
|Rules in evaluation order with read-only timestamps.