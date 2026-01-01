Network Protect API

detail string Explanation of the conflicting resource state. Required.

errors array Optional conflict error details.

status integer HTTP status code for this error. Required.

title string Short summary of the conflict. Required.

error string Explanation of the conflict for the field.

field string Request field associated with the conflict.

ip_address string The GRE destination address, unique within the customer. It cannot be changed after endpoint creation.

name string A human-readable name, unique within the customer.

endpoints array The endpoints serving a policy region.

region string The region served by this policy.s the only accepted value. [Default default ]

created_at string An ISO 8601 timestamp in UTC. Read-only.

id string A read-only unique identifier for a Network Protect resource. Read-only.

limit integer Effective page limit after defaulting and clamping. [Default 100 ]

next_cursor string Continuation value to send as cursor when more resources remain. Omitted on the final page.

advertise boolean Desired advertisement state, which is not the same as observed route state. Enabling it requires approved LOA, valid ROA, and a ready default-region delivery policy. A later ROA failure does not turn an existing advertisement off; losing LOA approval or the last ready default endpoint does. [Default false ]

description string Optional descriptive text for the network. This metadata does not change traffic handling. Null clears it on update.

endpoint_policies array Complete endpoint policy configuration. A network has at most one policy per region and may have no policies.

prefix string The CIDR block to protect, masked to its network address. It cannot be changed after creation.

rule_set_id string The backend-assigned rule set applied to this network.

loa_status string Fastly operator status for the Letter of Authorization. A status of pending means review is incomplete; approved means operators accepted it; and rejected means they declined it. An approved LOA alone does not make a network ready for advertisement. Read-only.

roa_checked_at string When Fastly last completed a ROA check. Null while the status is pending. A failed check leaves this unchanged; an old value can indicate delayed or failing checks. Null also means the controller did not report a check time. Read-only.

roa_data_as_of string When the RPKI dataset used by the last check was built. This is not the same as roa_checked_at ; a recent check can use an older dataset. Null while the status is pending or when no dataset build time was reported. Read-only.

roa_status string Whether a Route Origin Authorization permits Fastly to announce this prefix. Fastly refreshes this on a schedule; reading a network never triggers a check, so this can be older than the moment you read it. A status of pending means no check has completed; valid authorizes Fastly at this prefix length; invalid means a covering ROA does not authorize Fastly; and not_found means no ROA covers the prefix. The controller may omit an unrecognized status, and omission is not an authorization result. A valid ROA alone does not make a network ready for advertisement. Read-only.

endpoint_id string A unique identifier for a Network Protect resource.

preference integer Delivery preference within a policy. Lower values are preferred first. Two endpoints in the same policy cannot share a value.

addresses array Complete canonical list contents. Bare addresses are canonicalized, CIDRs are masked, equivalent entries are deduplicated, and overlaps are retained.

family string The address family; it cannot change after creation.

action string Action for traffic matching this rule.

destination_ip_address string Match traffic sent to this address; omit for any destination. An address outside a Network using this Rule Set never matches and still consumes one of the 64 rules. The API does not enforce containment in a network prefix; attached Rule Sets require a compatible IP family.

destination_ports string Match traffic sent to this port or port range.

ip_protocol string The IP protocol to match. Omit to match any protocol.

source_ports string Match traffic from this port or port range.

source_prefix_list_id string Match traffic whose source appears in this prefix list.

default_action string Action when no rule matches.