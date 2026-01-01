Agent Keys
Agent keys endpoints provide functionality for listing agent configuration keys associated with a workspace.
IMPORTANT: The Fastly Next-Gen WAF API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.
Data model
An agent key used for configuring a Next-Gen WAF agent.
access_key
|string
|Agent configuration access key value. Required.
created_at
|string
|Date and time the agent key was created. Required. Read-only.
is_primary
|boolean
|Whether the agent key is the primary key that should be used to configure the agent. Required.
secret_key
|string
|Agent configuration secret key value. Required.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time the agent key was last updated. Required. Read-only.
total
|integer
|Total number of agent keys.