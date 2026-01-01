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Agent Keys

Agent keys endpoints provide functionality for listing agent configuration keys associated with a workspace.

IMPORTANT: The Fastly Next-Gen WAF API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.

Data model

An agent key used for configuring a Next-Gen WAF agent.

access_keystringAgent configuration access key value. Required.
created_atstringDate and time the agent key was created. Required. Read-only.
is_primarybooleanWhether the agent key is the primary key that should be used to configure the agent. Required.
secret_keystringAgent configuration secret key value. Required.
updated_atstringDate and time the agent key was last updated. Required. Read-only.
totalintegerTotal number of agent keys.

Endpoints

List agent keys for a workspace

GET/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/agent-keys

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