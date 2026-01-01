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Agents

Agents allows you to list and retrieve Next-Gen WAF agents deployed in a workspace.

IMPORTANT: The Fastly Next-Gen WAF API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.

Data model

A Next-Gen WAF agent deployed in a workspace.

agent_activebooleanWhether the agent was seen in the past 5 minutes. Required.
agent_argsstringCommand-line arguments the agent was started with. Required.
agent_build_idstringCommit SHA of the current agent build. Required.
agent_cgroupstringControl group of the agent process. Required.
agent_connections_dropped_countintegerNumber of connections dropped by the agent. Required.
agent_connections_open_countintegerGauge of simultaneous open connections. Required.
agent_connections_total_countintegerTotal number of connections handled by the agent. Required.
agent_current_requestsintegerNumber of requests processed in the last reporting interval. Required.
agent_decision_time_50thnumberAgent decision time in milliseconds at the 50th percentile. Required.
agent_decision_time_95thnumberAgent decision time in milliseconds at the 95th percentile. Required.
agent_decision_time_99thnumberAgent decision time in milliseconds at the 99th percentile. Required.
agent_enabledbooleanWhether the agent is enabled. Required.
agent_idstringUnique ID of the agent. Required.
agent_last_rule_updated_atstringTimestamp of last rules update in RFC 3339 format.
agent_last_seen_atstringTimestamp when the agent last reported in. Required.
agent_latency_time_50thnumberLatency time at the 50th percentile in milliseconds. Required.
agent_latency_time_95thnumberLatency time at the 95th percentile in milliseconds. Required.
agent_latency_time_99thnumberLatency time at the 99th percentile in milliseconds. Required.
agent_max_procsintegerGOMAXPROCS setting for the agent process. Required.
agent_namestringDisplay name of the agent. Required.
agent_pidintegerProcess ID of the agent. Required.
agent_read_bytesintegerTotal bytes read by the agent. Required.
agent_rule_update_countintegerCounter of rule updates received by the agent. Required.
agent_statusstringCurrent status of the agent. Required.
agent_timestampstringThe agent's current UTC time. Required.
agent_timezonestringTimezone of the agent's host. Required.
agent_timezone_offsetintegerTimezone offset of the agent's host in seconds. Required.
agent_upload_metadata_failure_countintegerNumber of consecutive failures sending data to the Fastly platform. Required.
agent_upload_sizeintegerByte size of the last message uploaded to the Fastly platform. Required.
agent_uptimeintegerAgent uptime in seconds. Required.
agent_versionstringVersion of the agent software. Required.
agent_versions_behindintegerNumber of agent releases published since the installed version. Required.
agent_write_bytesintegerTotal bytes written by the agent. Required.
host_agent_cpunumberCPU usage percentage of the agent process on the host. Required.
host_clock_skewintegerNumber of milliseconds the host clock differs from known correct time. Required.
host_cpunumberCPU usage percentage of the host machine. Required.
host_osstringOperating system of the agent's host. Required.
host_remote_ipstringIP address of the agent's host. Required.
module_detectedbooleanWhether a web server module has been detected. Required.
module_serverstringServer software detected by the module. Required.
module_typestringType of the web server module. Required.
module_versionstringVersion of the web server module. Required.
module_versions_behindintegerNumber of module releases published since the installed version. Required.
runtime_gc_pause_millisnumberCumulative garbage collection pause time in milliseconds. Required.
runtime_memory_bytes_usedintegerMemory consumed by the agent in bytes. Required.
runtime_num_gcintegerCounter of garbage collections performed. Required.
runtime_num_goroutinesintegerCurrent number of goroutines in the agent process. Required.

Endpoints

List agents

GET/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/agents

Get an agent

GET/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/agents/agent_id

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