agent_active boolean Whether the agent was seen in the past 5 minutes. Required.

agent_args string Command-line arguments the agent was started with. Required.

agent_build_id string Commit SHA of the current agent build. Required.

agent_cgroup string Control group of the agent process. Required.

agent_connections_dropped_count integer Number of connections dropped by the agent. Required.

agent_connections_open_count integer Gauge of simultaneous open connections. Required.

agent_connections_total_count integer Total number of connections handled by the agent. Required.

agent_current_requests integer Number of requests processed in the last reporting interval. Required.

agent_decision_time_50th number Agent decision time in milliseconds at the 50th percentile. Required.

agent_decision_time_95th number Agent decision time in milliseconds at the 95th percentile. Required.

agent_decision_time_99th number Agent decision time in milliseconds at the 99th percentile. Required.

agent_enabled boolean Whether the agent is enabled. Required.

agent_id string Unique ID of the agent. Required.

agent_last_seen_at string Timestamp when the agent last reported in. Required.

agent_latency_time_50th number Latency time at the 50th percentile in milliseconds. Required.

agent_latency_time_95th number Latency time at the 95th percentile in milliseconds. Required.

agent_latency_time_99th number Latency time at the 99th percentile in milliseconds. Required.

agent_max_procs integer GOMAXPROCS setting for the agent process. Required.

agent_name string Display name of the agent. Required.

agent_pid integer Process ID of the agent. Required.

agent_read_bytes integer Total bytes read by the agent. Required.

agent_status string Current status of the agent. Required.

agent_timezone string Timezone of the agent's host. Required.

agent_timezone_offset integer Timezone offset of the agent's host in seconds. Required.

agent_upload_metadata_failure_count integer Number of consecutive failures sending data to the Fastly platform. Required.

agent_upload_size integer Byte size of the last message uploaded to the Fastly platform. Required.

agent_uptime integer Agent uptime in seconds. Required.

agent_version string Version of the agent software. Required.

agent_versions_behind integer Number of agent releases published since the installed version. Required.

agent_write_bytes integer Total bytes written by the agent. Required.

host_agent_cpu number CPU usage percentage of the agent process on the host. Required.

host_clock_skew integer Number of milliseconds the host clock differs from known correct time. Required.

host_cpu number CPU usage percentage of the host machine. Required.

host_os string Operating system of the agent's host. Required.

host_remote_ip string IP address of the agent's host. Required.

module_detected boolean Whether a web server module has been detected. Required.

module_server string Server software detected by the module. Required.

module_type string Type of the web server module. Required.

module_version string Version of the web server module. Required.

module_versions_behind integer Number of module releases published since the installed version. Required.

runtime_gc_pause_millis number Cumulative garbage collection pause time in milliseconds. Required.

runtime_memory_bytes_used integer Memory consumed by the agent in bytes. Required.

runtime_num_gc integer Counter of garbage collections performed. Required.