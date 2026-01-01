Agents
Agents allows you to list and retrieve Next-Gen WAF agents deployed in a workspace.
IMPORTANT: The Fastly Next-Gen WAF API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.
Data model
A Next-Gen WAF agent deployed in a workspace.
agent_active
|boolean
|Whether the agent was seen in the past 5 minutes. Required.
agent_args
|string
|Command-line arguments the agent was started with. Required.
agent_build_id
|string
|Commit SHA of the current agent build. Required.
agent_cgroup
|string
|Control group of the agent process. Required.
agent_connections_dropped_count
|integer
|Number of connections dropped by the agent. Required.
agent_connections_open_count
|integer
|Gauge of simultaneous open connections. Required.
agent_connections_total_count
|integer
|Total number of connections handled by the agent. Required.
agent_current_requests
|integer
|Number of requests processed in the last reporting interval. Required.
agent_decision_time_50th
|number
|Agent decision time in milliseconds at the 50th percentile. Required.
agent_decision_time_95th
|number
|Agent decision time in milliseconds at the 95th percentile. Required.
agent_decision_time_99th
|number
|Agent decision time in milliseconds at the 99th percentile. Required.
agent_enabled
|boolean
|Whether the agent is enabled. Required.
agent_id
|string
|Unique ID of the agent. Required.
agent_last_rule_updated_at
|string
|Timestamp of last rules update in RFC 3339 format.
agent_last_seen_at
|string
|Timestamp when the agent last reported in. Required.
agent_latency_time_50th
|number
|Latency time at the 50th percentile in milliseconds. Required.
agent_latency_time_95th
|number
|Latency time at the 95th percentile in milliseconds. Required.
agent_latency_time_99th
|number
|Latency time at the 99th percentile in milliseconds. Required.
agent_max_procs
|integer
|GOMAXPROCS setting for the agent process. Required.
agent_name
|string
|Display name of the agent. Required.
agent_pid
|integer
|Process ID of the agent. Required.
agent_read_bytes
|integer
|Total bytes read by the agent. Required.
agent_rule_update_count
|integer
|Counter of rule updates received by the agent. Required.
agent_status
|string
|Current status of the agent. Required.
agent_timestamp
|string
|The agent's current UTC time. Required.
agent_timezone
|string
|Timezone of the agent's host. Required.
agent_timezone_offset
|integer
|Timezone offset of the agent's host in seconds. Required.
agent_upload_metadata_failure_count
|integer
|Number of consecutive failures sending data to the Fastly platform. Required.
agent_upload_size
|integer
|Byte size of the last message uploaded to the Fastly platform. Required.
agent_uptime
|integer
|Agent uptime in seconds. Required.
agent_version
|string
|Version of the agent software. Required.
agent_versions_behind
|integer
|Number of agent releases published since the installed version. Required.
agent_write_bytes
|integer
|Total bytes written by the agent. Required.
host_agent_cpu
|number
|CPU usage percentage of the agent process on the host. Required.
host_clock_skew
|integer
|Number of milliseconds the host clock differs from known correct time. Required.
host_cpu
|number
|CPU usage percentage of the host machine. Required.
host_os
|string
|Operating system of the agent's host. Required.
host_remote_ip
|string
|IP address of the agent's host. Required.
module_detected
|boolean
|Whether a web server module has been detected. Required.
module_server
|string
|Server software detected by the module. Required.
module_type
|string
|Type of the web server module. Required.
module_version
|string
|Version of the web server module. Required.
module_versions_behind
|integer
|Number of module releases published since the installed version. Required.
runtime_gc_pause_millis
|number
|Cumulative garbage collection pause time in milliseconds. Required.
runtime_memory_bytes_used
|integer
|Memory consumed by the agent in bytes. Required.
runtime_num_gc
|integer
|Counter of garbage collections performed. Required.
runtime_num_goroutines
|integer
|Current number of goroutines in the agent process. Required.