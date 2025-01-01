  1. Home
Custom dashboards

Custom dashboards allow you to build tailored visualizations of Next-Gen WAF security data and configure which dashboard displays by default when accessing a workspace.

IMPORTANT: The Fastly Next-Gen WAF API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.

Data model

data_sourceobjectConfiguration for the dashboard item's data_source. The exact fields depend on data_source.type. Required.
idstringID of the dashboard item. Read-only.
spanintegerGrid span for the dashboard item. Required.
subtitlestringSubtitle of the dashboard item.
titlestringTitle of the dashboard item. Required.
visualizationobjectConfiguration for the dashboard item's visualization. The exact fields depend on visualization.type. Required.
created_atstringTimestamp when the dashboard was created. Read-only.
descriptionstringDescription of the dashboard.
itemsarrayArray of dashboard items.
namestringName of the dashboard.
updated_atstringTimestamp when the dashboard was last updated. Read-only.
dashboard_idstringID of the default dashboard to set for the workspace.

Events data source

Data source for ngwaf.v1.workspaces.events. Does not require a config object. Must be paired with list visualization.

typestringType of data source. Required.

Timeseries data source

Data source for ngwaf.v1.workspaces.timeseries. Requires a config object. See Timeseries data source configuration for the fields inside config. Must be paired with chart visualization.

configobjectData source config object for data source type ngwaf.v1.workspaces.timeseries. Use this object as data_source.config. Required.
typestringType of data source. Required.

Timeseries data source configuration

Data source config object for data source type ngwaf.v1.workspaces.timeseries. Use this object as data_source.config.

metricsarrayArray of metric names. Required.

Chart visualization

Visualization for chart. Requires a config object. See Chart visualization configuration for the fields inside config. Used with ngwaf.v1.workspaces.timeseries data source.

configobjectVisualization config object for visualization type chart. Use this object as visualization.config. Required.
typestringType of visualization. Required.

Chart visualization configuration

Visualization config object for visualization type chart. Use this object as visualization.config.

calculation_methodstringMethod for calculating aggregated values.
formatstringFormat for displaying values.
plot_typestringType of plot for visualization. Required.

List visualization

Visualization for list. Does not require a config object. Used with ngwaf.v1.workspaces.events data source.

typestringType of visualization. Required.

Endpoints

List default dashboards

GET/ngwaf/v1/default-dashboards

Get workspace default dashboard

GET/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/default-dashboard

Set workspace default dashboard

PUT/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/default-dashboard

List custom dashboards

GET/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/dashboards

Create custom dashboard

POST/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/dashboards

Get custom dashboard

GET/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/dashboards/dashboard_id

Delete custom dashboard

DELETE/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/dashboards/dashboard_id

Update custom dashboard

PATCH/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/dashboards/dashboard_id

