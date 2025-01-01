Custom dashboards Custom dashboards allow you to build tailored visualizations of Next-Gen WAF security data and configure which dashboard displays by default when accessing a workspace.

IMPORTANT: The Fastly Next-Gen WAF API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.

Data model

data_source object Configuration for the dashboard item's data_source . The exact fields depend on data_source.type . Required. id string ID of the dashboard item. Read-only. span integer Grid span for the dashboard item. Required. subtitle string Subtitle of the dashboard item. title string Title of the dashboard item. Required. visualization object Configuration for the dashboard item's visualization . The exact fields depend on visualization.type . Required. created_at string Timestamp when the dashboard was created. Read-only. description string Description of the dashboard. items array Array of dashboard items. name string Name of the dashboard. dashboard_id string ID of the default dashboard to set for the workspace.

Events data source

Data source for ngwaf.v1.workspaces.events . Does not require a config object. Must be paired with list visualization.

type string Type of data source. Required.

Timeseries data source

Data source for ngwaf.v1.workspaces.timeseries . Requires a config object. See Timeseries data source configuration for the fields inside config . Must be paired with chart visualization.

config object Data source config object for data source type ngwaf.v1.workspaces.timeseries . Use this object as data_source.config . Required. type string Type of data source. Required.

Timeseries data source configuration

Data source config object for data source type ngwaf.v1.workspaces.timeseries . Use this object as data_source.config .

metrics array Array of metric names. Required.

Chart visualization

Visualization for chart . Requires a config object. See Chart visualization configuration for the fields inside config . Used with ngwaf.v1.workspaces.timeseries data source.

config object Visualization config object for visualization type chart . Use this object as visualization.config . Required. type string Type of visualization. Required.

Chart visualization configuration

Visualization config object for visualization type chart . Use this object as visualization.config .

calculation_method string Method for calculating aggregated values. format string Format for displaying values. plot_type string Type of plot for visualization. Required.

List visualization

Visualization for list . Does not require a config object. Used with ngwaf.v1.workspaces.events data source.

type string Type of visualization. Required.

Endpoints

List default dashboards GET/ ngwaf / v1 / default-dashboards

Get workspace default dashboard GET/ ngwaf / v1 / workspaces / workspace_id / default-dashboard

Set workspace default dashboard PUT/ ngwaf / v1 / workspaces / workspace_id / default-dashboard

List custom dashboards GET/ ngwaf / v1 / workspaces / workspace_id / dashboards

Create custom dashboard POST/ ngwaf / v1 / workspaces / workspace_id / dashboards

Get custom dashboard GET/ ngwaf / v1 / workspaces / workspace_id / dashboards / dashboard_id

Delete custom dashboard DELETE/ ngwaf / v1 / workspaces / workspace_id / dashboards / dashboard_id