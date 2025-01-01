Custom dashboards
Custom dashboards allow you to build tailored visualizations of Next-Gen WAF security data and configure which dashboard displays by default when accessing a workspace.
IMPORTANT: The Fastly Next-Gen WAF API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.
Data model
data_source
|object
|Configuration for the dashboard item's
data_source. The exact fields depend on
data_source.type. Required.
id
|string
|ID of the dashboard item. Read-only.
span
|integer
|Grid span for the dashboard item. Required.
subtitle
|string
|Subtitle of the dashboard item.
title
|string
|Title of the dashboard item. Required.
visualization
|object
|Configuration for the dashboard item's
visualization. The exact fields depend on
visualization.type. Required.
created_at
|string
|Timestamp when the dashboard was created. Read-only.
description
|string
|Description of the dashboard.
items
|array
|Array of dashboard items.
name
|string
|Name of the dashboard.
updated_at
|string
|Timestamp when the dashboard was last updated. Read-only.
dashboard_id
|string
|ID of the default dashboard to set for the workspace.
Events data source
Data source for
ngwaf.v1.workspaces.events. Does not require a
config object. Must be paired with
list visualization.
type
|string
|Type of data source. Required.
Timeseries data source
Data source for
ngwaf.v1.workspaces.timeseries. Requires a
config object. See Timeseries data source configuration for the fields inside
config. Must be paired with
chart visualization.
config
|object
|Data source
config object for data source
type
ngwaf.v1.workspaces.timeseries. Use this object as
data_source.config. Required.
type
|string
|Type of data source. Required.
Timeseries data source configuration
Data source
config object for data source
type
ngwaf.v1.workspaces.timeseries. Use this object as
data_source.config.
metrics
|array
|Array of metric names. Required.
Chart visualization
Visualization for
chart. Requires a
config object. See Chart visualization configuration for the fields inside
config. Used with
ngwaf.v1.workspaces.timeseries data source.
config
|object
|Visualization
config object for visualization
type
chart. Use this object as
visualization.config. Required.
type
|string
|Type of visualization. Required.
Chart visualization configuration
Visualization
config object for visualization
type
chart. Use this object as
visualization.config.
calculation_method
|string
|Method for calculating aggregated values.
format
|string
|Format for displaying values.
plot_type
|string
|Type of plot for visualization. Required.
List visualization
Visualization for
list. Does not require a
config object. Used with
ngwaf.v1.workspaces.events data source.
type
|string
|Type of visualization. Required.