Redactions
Next-Gen WAF automatically redacts known patterns of sensitive information. In addition to automatic redactions, the redactions API allows you to specify additional fields to redact from requests.
IMPORTANT: The Fastly Next-Gen WAF API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.
Data model
field
|string
|The name of the field that should be redacted. Required.
id
|string
|A base62-encoded representation of a UUID used to uniquely identify a redaction. Required. Read-only.
type
|string
|The type of field that is being redacted. Required.