Redactions

Next-Gen WAF automatically redacts known patterns of sensitive information. In addition to automatic redactions, the redactions API allows you to specify additional fields to redact from requests.

IMPORTANT: The Fastly Next-Gen WAF API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.

Data model

fieldstringThe name of the field that should be redacted. Required.
idstringA base62-encoded representation of a UUID used to uniquely identify a redaction. Required. Read-only.
typestringThe type of field that is being redacted. Required.

Endpoints

List redactions

GET/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/redactions

Create redaction

POST/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/redactions

Retrieve redaction

GET/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/redactions/redaction_id

Remove redaction

DELETE/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/redactions/redaction_id

Edit redaction

PATCH/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/redactions/redaction_id

