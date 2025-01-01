  1. Home
Custom Signals

Custom signals endpoints provide functionality for adding, editing, and deleting custom signals.

IMPORTANT: The Fastly Next-Gen WAF API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.

Data model

descriptionstringThe custom signal description.
namestringThe custom signal name. Can only contain lower and upper case letters, digits, spaces, and dashes (-). Required.
idstringThe custom signal ID.
reference_idstringThe reference ID of the signal. The ID is generated from the signal's name. The name appears lowercased, has spaces converted to dashes, and is prefixed with site. For example, a name foo signal will generate the reference ID site.foo-signal.
scopeobject
applies_toarrayDefines the workspaces to which the signal applies. For workspace signals, this array contains a single workspace ID. For account signals, this array can contain multiple workspace IDs or * to apply to all workspaces.
typestringIndicates whether the signal applies to a single workspace or multiple workspaces. A workspace signal is specific to a workspace, whereas an account signal can apply to multiple workspaces.

Endpoints

Get account level custom signals

GET/ngwaf/v1/signals

Create a new account-level custom signal

POST/ngwaf/v1/signals

Get an account-level custom signal

GET/ngwaf/v1/signals/signal_id

Remove an account-level custom signal

DELETE/ngwaf/v1/signals/signal_id

Edit an account-level custom signal

PATCH/ngwaf/v1/signals/signal_id

