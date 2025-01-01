Custom Signals
Custom signals endpoints provide functionality for adding, editing, and deleting custom signals.
IMPORTANT: The Fastly Next-Gen WAF API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.
Data model
description
|string
|The custom signal description.
name
|string
|The custom signal name. Can only contain lower and upper case letters, digits, spaces, and dashes (
-). Required.
id
|string
|The custom signal ID.
reference_id
|string
|The reference ID of the signal. The ID is generated from the signal's name. The name appears lowercased, has spaces converted to dashes, and is prefixed with
site. For example, a name
foo signal will generate the reference ID
site.foo-signal.
scope
|object
applies_to
|array
|Defines the workspaces to which the signal applies.
For
workspace signals, this array contains a single workspace ID.
For
account signals, this array can contain multiple workspace IDs or
* to apply to all workspaces.
type
|string
|Indicates whether the signal applies to a single workspace or multiple workspaces.
A
workspace signal is specific to a workspace, whereas an
account signal can apply to multiple workspaces.