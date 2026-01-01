Simulate
Simulate HTTP requests through a workspace's WAF configuration without sending actual traffic. This allows testing and validating WAF rule behavior in a safe, non-production context.
IMPORTANT: The Fastly Next-Gen WAF API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.
Known limitations
The simulator is stateless and processes one request at a time. It uses the on-prem agent WAF engine, not the edge-deployed WebAssembly runtime. As a result, it cannot evaluate:
- Rate limiting rules (require cross-request state)
- Deception actions (require traffic routing infrastructure)
- Edge WAF rules (different runtime)
- Informational signal filtering (signals converted to metrics counters by the WAF engine)
Data model
Request body for simulating a WAF request. The total request body must not exceed 100 KB.
request
|string
|The raw HTTP request in wire format to simulate through the WAF. Must include the request line, headers, and optionally a body, separated by CRLF sequences. Required.
response
|string
|The raw HTTP response in wire format. The WAF engine inspects response headers during its PostRequest phase and may generate signals from them. When omitted, a default response of
HTTP/1.1 200 OK\r\n\r\n is used.
signals
|array
|List of signals detected by the WAF during simulation. Empty array when no signals are detected.
waf_response
|integer
|The HTTP status code the WAF would return for the simulated request (e.g.,
200 for allowed,
406 for blocked).
detector
|string
|The detector engine that identified the signal (e.g.,
SQLI,
LIBINJECTIONV5,
LIBINJECTIONJS, or a rule ID).
location
|string
|Where in the request the signal was detected (e.g.,
QUERYSTRING,
POSTBODY,
HEADER,
HEADEROUT,
POSTARG). Present for detection signals; absent for custom and action signals.
name
|string
|The parameter or header name that triggered detection. Present when the WAF engine identifies a specific parameter or header.
redaction
|string
|The redaction level applied to the detected value. Clients should handle unexpected string values gracefully, as new redaction types may be added.
type
|string
|The type of signal detected (e.g.,
SQLI,
XSS,
CMDEXE,
TRAVERSAL,
BACKDOOR,
LOG4J-JNDI,
BLOCKED).
value
|string
|The matched payload value that triggered signal detection. For detection signals, contains the matched content. For
BLOCKED signals, carries the WAF response code as a string. Absent for custom signals.