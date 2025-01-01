  1. Home
Virtual patches

Virtual patching rules block or log requests matching specific vulnerabilities.

IMPORTANT: The Fastly Next-Gen WAF API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.

Data model

descriptionstringDescription of the virtual patch. Required.
enabledbooleanControl for enabling and disabling a virtual patch. Required.
idstringThe ID of the virtual patch. Required.
modestringAction to take when a signal for virtual patch is detected. Required.

Endpoints

List virtual patches

GET/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/virtual-patches

Retreive virtual patch

GET/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/virtual-patches/virtual_patch_id

Edit virtual patch

PATCH/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/virtual-patches/virtual_patch_id

