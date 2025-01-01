Virtual patches
Virtual patching rules block or log requests matching specific vulnerabilities.
IMPORTANT: The Fastly Next-Gen WAF API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.
Data model
description
|string
|Description of the virtual patch. Required.
enabled
|boolean
|Control for enabling and disabling a virtual patch. Required.
id
|string
|The ID of the virtual patch. Required.
mode
|string
|Action to take when a signal for virtual patch is detected. Required.