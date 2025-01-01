Workspace alerts
Workspace alerts endpoints provide functionality for adding, editing, and deleting alerts.
IMPORTANT: The Fastly Next-Gen WAF API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.
Data model
config
|object
|Configuration specific to the workspace integration
type. Required.
description
|string
|An optional description for the alert.
events
|array
|List of event types that trigger this webhook. Required.
type
|string
|Type of the workspace integration. Required.
Datadog configuration
Integration
config object for integration
type "datadog".
key
|string
|Datadog integration key. Required.
site
|string
|Datadog site. Required.
Jira configuration
Integration
config object for integration
type "jira".
host
|string
|Host name of the Jira instance. Required.
issue_type
|string
|The Jira issue type associated with the ticket. [Default
Task]
key
|string
|Jira API key (secret field). Required.
project
|string
|Specifies the Jira project where the issue will be created. Required.
username
|string
|Jira username of the user who created the ticket. Required.
Mailing list configuration
Integration
config object for integration
type "mailinglist".
address
|string
|An email address. Required.
Microsoft Teams configuration
Integration
config object for integration
type "microsoftteams".
webhook
|string
|Microsoft Teams webhook. Required.
Opsgenie configuration
Integration
config object for integration
type "opsgenie".
key
|string
|Opsgenie integration key. Required.
PagerDuty configuration
Integration
config object for integration
type "pagerduty".
key
|string
|PagerDuty integration key. Required.
Slack configuration
Integration
config object for integration
type "slack".
webhook
|string
|Slack webhook. Required.
Webhook configuration
Integration
config object for integration
type "webhook".
webhook
|string
|Webhook URL. Required.
Supported events
List of supported events for use in the
events field.
flag
|string
|Event that occurs when an IP address is detected as a potential threat.