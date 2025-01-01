  1. Home
Workspace alerts

Workspace alerts endpoints provide functionality for adding, editing, and deleting alerts.

IMPORTANT: The Fastly Next-Gen WAF API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.

Data model

configobjectConfiguration specific to the workspace integration type. Required.
descriptionstringAn optional description for the alert.
eventsarrayList of event types that trigger this webhook. Required.
typestringType of the workspace integration. Required.

Datadog configuration

Integration config object for integration type "datadog".

keystringDatadog integration key. Required.
sitestringDatadog site. Required.

Jira configuration

Integration config object for integration type "jira".

hoststringHost name of the Jira instance. Required.
issue_typestringThe Jira issue type associated with the ticket. [Default Task]
keystringJira API key (secret field). Required.
projectstringSpecifies the Jira project where the issue will be created. Required.
usernamestringJira username of the user who created the ticket. Required.

Mailing list configuration

Integration config object for integration type "mailinglist".

addressstringAn email address. Required.

Microsoft Teams configuration

Integration config object for integration type "microsoftteams".

webhookstringMicrosoft Teams webhook. Required.

Opsgenie configuration

Integration config object for integration type "opsgenie".

keystringOpsgenie integration key. Required.

PagerDuty configuration

Integration config object for integration type "pagerduty".

keystringPagerDuty integration key. Required.

Slack configuration

Integration config object for integration type "slack".

webhookstringSlack webhook. Required.

Webhook configuration

Integration config object for integration type "webhook".

webhookstringWebhook URL. Required.

Supported events

List of supported events for use in the events field.

flagstringEvent that occurs when an IP address is detected as a potential threat.

Endpoints

List workspace alerts

GET/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/alerts

Create a workspace alert

POST/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/alerts

Get a workspace alert

GET/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/alerts/alert_id

Remove a workspace alert

DELETE/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/alerts/alert_id

Edit a workspace alert

PATCH/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/alerts/alert_id

Get workspace alert signing key

GET/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/alerts/alert_id/signing-key

Rotate workspace alert signing key

POST/ngwaf/v1/workspaces/workspace_id/alerts/alert_id/signing-key

