Insights
The Insights API allows users to analyze insights from sampled logs that are collected for the Log Explorer & Insights product.
Data model
country_chr
|number
|The cache hit ratio for the country.
country_error_rate
|number
|The error rate for the country.
country_request_rate
|number
|This country's percentage of the total requests.
rate
|number
|The rate at which the value in the current dimension occurs.
browser
|string
|The client's browser for this dimension.
content_type
|string
|The content type of the response for this dimension.
country
|string
|The client's country for this dimension.
device
|string
|The client's device type for this dimension.
os
|string
|The client's operating system for this dimension.
response
|string
|The HTTP reason phrase for this dimension.
status-code
|string
|The HTTP response code for this dimension.
url
|string
|The URL path for this dimension.
meta
|object
|Echoes the filters that were supplied in the request.
filters
|object
|The filters that were supplied in the request.
domain_exact_match
|boolean
|Value of the
domain_exact_match filter as supplied in the request.
end
|string
|End time for the query as supplied in the request.
limit
|integer
|Number of records per page. [Default
20]
service_id
|string
|Specifies the ID of the service for which data should be returned.
start
|string
|Start time for the query as supplied in the request.
503_rate_per_url
|number
|The rate at which 503 status codes are returned for this URL.
rate_per_url
|number
|The rate at which the reason in this dimension occurs among responses to this URL with a 503 status code.
average_bandwidth_bytes
|number
|The average bandwidth in bytes for responses to requests to the URL in the current dimension.
bandwidth_percentage
|number
|The total bandwidth percentage for all responses to requests to the URL in the current dimension.
browser_version
|string
|The version of the client's browser.
cache_hit_ratio
|number
|The cache hit ratio for the URL specified in the dimension.
region
|string
|The client's country subdivision code as defined by ISO 3166-2.
region_chr
|number
|The cache hit ratio for the region.
region_error_rate
|number
|The error rate for the region.
average_response_time
|number
|The average time in seconds to respond to requests to the URL in the current dimension.
p95_response_time
|number
|The P95 time in seconds to respond to requests to the URL in the current dimension.
response_time_percentage
|number
|The total percentage of time to respond to all requests to the URL in the current dimension.
miss_rate
|number
|The miss rate for requests to the URL in the current dimension.
request_percentage
|number
|The percentage of all requests made to the URL in the current dimension.
rate_per_status
|number
|The URL accounts for this percentage of the status code in this dimension.