country_chr number The cache hit ratio for the country.

country_error_rate number The error rate for the country.

country_request_rate number This country's percentage of the total requests.

rate number The rate at which the value in the current dimension occurs.

browser string The client's browser for this dimension.

content_type string The content type of the response for this dimension.

country string The client's country for this dimension.

device string The client's device type for this dimension.

os string The client's operating system for this dimension.

response string The HTTP reason phrase for this dimension.

status-code string The HTTP response code for this dimension.

url string The URL path for this dimension.

filters object The filters that were supplied in the request.

domain_exact_match boolean Value of the domain_exact_match filter as supplied in the request.

end string End time for the query as supplied in the request.

limit integer Number of records per page. [Default 20 ]

service_id string Specifies the ID of the service for which data should be returned.

start string Start time for the query as supplied in the request.

503_rate_per_url number The rate at which 503 status codes are returned for this URL.

rate_per_url number The rate at which the reason in this dimension occurs among responses to this URL with a 503 status code.

average_bandwidth_bytes number The average bandwidth in bytes for responses to requests to the URL in the current dimension.

bandwidth_percentage number The total bandwidth percentage for all responses to requests to the URL in the current dimension.

browser_version string The version of the client's browser.

cache_hit_ratio number The cache hit ratio for the URL specified in the dimension.

region string The client's country subdivision code as defined by ISO 3166-2.

region_chr number The cache hit ratio for the region.

region_error_rate number The error rate for the region.

average_response_time number The average time in seconds to respond to requests to the URL in the current dimension.

p95_response_time number The P95 time in seconds to respond to requests to the URL in the current dimension.

response_time_percentage number The total percentage of time to respond to all requests to the URL in the current dimension.

miss_rate number The miss rate for requests to the URL in the current dimension.

request_percentage number The percentage of all requests made to the URL in the current dimension.