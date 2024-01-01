Log Explorer

field string The log field to which this filter should be applied.

operator string The comparison operator used for this filter.

client_as_number integer The autonomous system (AS) number of the client. Read-only.

client_browser_name string The name of the browser in use on the client device. Read-only.

client_browser_version string The version of the browser in use on client device. Read-only.

client_country_code string The two-letter ISO 3166-1 country code for the client. Read-only.

client_device_type string The type of the client's device. Read-only.

client_os_name string The name of the operating system installed on the client device. Read-only.

client_region string The client's country subdivision code as found in ISO 3166-2. Read-only.

customer_id string The ID of the Fastly customer that owns the service. Read-only.

fastly_pop string The name of the Fastly POP that served this request. Read-only.

is_cache_hit boolean Indicates whether this request was fulfilled from cache. Read-only.

is_edge boolean Indicates whether the request was handled by a Fastly edge POP. Read-only.

is_shield boolean Indicates whether the request was handled by a Fastly shield POP. Read-only.

origin_host string The name of the origin host that served this request. Read-only.

request_host string The name of the request host used for this request. Read-only.

request_method string HTTP method sent by the client such as "GET" or "POST". Read-only.

request_path string The URL path supplied for this request. Read-only.

request_protocol string HTTP protocol version in use for this request. For example, HTTP/1.1. Read-only.

response_bytes_body integer Body bytes sent to the client in the response. Read-only.

response_bytes_header integer Header bytes sent to the client in the response. Read-only.

response_content_length integer Total bytes sent to the client in the response. Read-only.

response_content_type string The content type of the response sent to the client. Read-only.

response_reason string The HTTP reason phrase returned for this request, if any. Read-only.

response_state string The state of the request with optional suffixes describing special cases. Read-only.

response_status integer The HTTP response code returned for this request. Read-only.

response_time number The time since the request started in seconds. Read-only.

response_x_cache string Indicates whether the request was a HIT or a MISS. Read-only.