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Event Mappings

The Audit Log Event Mappings API lets you configure which Fastly audit log events trigger notifications to your integrations. An event mapping links one or more event types to one or more notification integrations, scoped to your account, specific CDN services, Compute services, or Next-Gen WAF workspaces. Use the event-types and scope-types discovery endpoints to retrieve the full list of supported event and scope types before creating mappings. All endpoints require the superuser role.

Data model

Properties for creating or replacing a notification event mapping.

descriptionstringAn optional description of the mapping.
event_typesarrayThe audit event types that trigger a notification. Each event type must be valid for the given scope_type. Use the event-types endpoint to retrieve the supported values. Required.
integration_idsarrayThe IDs of the integrations that should receive notifications. Must reference integrations for the account linked to the supplied token. Required.
namestringA descriptive name for the mapping. Required.
scope_idsarrayThe specific service or workspace IDs to scope this mapping to. Omit or provide an empty array to apply the mapping to all resources of the given scope type. Must be empty or omitted when scope_type is account.
scope_typestringThe category of Fastly resource a mapping applies to. account: applies account-wide, regardless of any specific service or workspace. - vcl: applies to specific CDN (VCL) services identified by service ID. - wasm: applies to specific Compute (Wasm) services identified by service ID. - ngwaf: applies to specific Next-Gen WAF workspaces identified by workspace ID. Some event types are compatible with more than one scope type. For example, ngwaf.list.create can be mapped at either account scope (fires for any matching event across the account) or ngwaf scope (fires only for specified workspaces). Use the event-types endpoint to see which scope types each event supports. Required.
limitintegerThe maximum number of results returned per page.
next_cursorstringCursor value to retrieve the next page of results. Pass this as the cursor parameter in your next request using the same filter and sort values. Omitted when the results are the last page.
previous_cursorstringCursor value to retrieve the previous page of results. Omitted when the results are the first page.
sortstringThe sort order applied to the results.
totalintegerTotal number of event mappings matching the filters.
created_atstringTimestamp when the mapping was created. Read-only.
customer_idstringThe ID of the customer this mapping belongs to. Read-only.
idstringUnique identifier for the mapping. Read-only.
mapping_statusstringIndicates whether the mapping is permitted to send notifications. This field is set server-side and cannot be set directly. A mapping is active when it has at least one integration ID. It becomes inactive automatically when all of its integration IDs are removed — for example, when an integration is deleted. An inactive mapping does not send notifications.
updated_atstringTimestamp when the mapping was last updated. Read-only.
metaobjectMetadata about the filter results.
display_namestringA human-readable name for the event type.
event_typestringThe event type identifier. Use this value in the event_types field when creating a mapping.
scope_typesarrayThe scope types this event type is compatible with.

Endpoints

List supported event types

GET/notifications/v1/event-mappings/event-types

List supported scope types

GET/notifications/v1/event-mappings/scope-types

List event mappings

GET/notifications/v1/event-mappings

Create an event mapping

POST/notifications/v1/event-mappings

Get an event mapping

GET/notifications/v1/event-mappings/mapping_id

Update an event mapping

PUT/notifications/v1/event-mappings/mapping_id

Delete an event mapping

DELETE/notifications/v1/event-mappings/mapping_id

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