Timeseries
The Observability Timeseries API allows users to retrieve observability data collected by Fastly for the Log Explorer & Insights product and for the Sustainability dashboard as time series.
Data model
dimensions
|object
|An object containing each requested dimension and time as properties.
values
|object
|An object containing each requested series as a property.
Meta
from
|string
|Start time for the query as supplied in the request.
granularity
|string
|The granularity of the time buckets in the response.
limit
|string
|Maximum number of results returned in the request.
to
|string
|End time for the query as supplied in the request.