Timeseries

The Observability Timeseries API allows users to retrieve observability data collected by Fastly for the Log Explorer & Insights product and for the Sustainability dashboard as time series.

Data model

dimensionsobjectAn object containing each requested dimension and time as properties.
valuesobjectAn object containing each requested series as a property.

Meta

fromstringStart time for the query as supplied in the request.
granularitystringThe granularity of the time buckets in the response.
limitstringMaximum number of results returned in the request.
tostringEnd time for the query as supplied in the request.

Endpoints

Retrieve observability data as a time series

GET/observability/timeseries

