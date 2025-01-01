Log Timeseries
The Observability Timeseries API for Logs allows users to query the sampled logs that are collected for the Log Explorer & Insights product as time series data with user-defined aggregations and filters.
Log fields
The
series query parameter supports the following fields.
client_as_number
|integer
|The autonomous system (AS) number of the client. Read-only.
client_browser_name
|string
|The name of the browser in use on the client device. Read-only.
client_browser_version
|string
|The version of the browser in use on client device. Read-only.
client_country_code
|string
|The two-letter ISO 3166-1 country code for the client. Read-only.
client_device_type
|string
|The type of the client's device. Read-only.
client_os_name
|string
|The name of the operating system installed on the client device. Read-only.
client_region
|string
|The client's country subdivision code as found in ISO 3166-2. Read-only.
fastly_pop
|string
|The name of the Fastly POP that served this request. Read-only.
is_cache_hit
|boolean
|Indicates whether this request was fulfilled from cache. Read-only.
is_edge
|boolean
|Indicates whether the request was handled by a Fastly edge POP. Read-only.
is_shield
|boolean
|Indicates whether the request was handled by a Fastly shield POP. Read-only.
origin_host
|string
|The name of the origin host that served this request. Read-only.
request_host
|string
|The name of the request host used for this request. Read-only.
request_method
|string
|HTTP method sent by the client such as "GET" or "POST". Read-only.
request_path
|string
|The URL path supplied for this request. Read-only.
request_protocol
|string
|HTTP protocol version in use for this request. For example, HTTP/1.1. Read-only.
response_bytes_body
|integer
|Body bytes sent to the client in the response. Read-only.
response_bytes_header
|integer
|Header bytes sent to the client in the response. Read-only.
response_content_length
|integer
|Total bytes sent to the client in the response. Read-only.
response_content_type
|string
|The content type of the response sent to the client. Read-only.
response_reason
|string
|The HTTP reason phrase returned for this request, if any. Read-only.
response_state
|string
|The state of the request with optional suffixes describing special cases. Read-only.
response_status
|integer
|The HTTP response code returned for this request. Read-only.
response_time
|number
|The time since the request started in seconds. Read-only.
response_x_cache
|string
|Indicates whether the request was a HIT or a MISS. Read-only.
Filter
field
|string
|The field this filter applies to.
operator
|string
|The comparison operator used for this filter.
value
|object
|The comparison value used for this filter. Can be
string,
number,
boolean,
string array, or
number array.
Meta
The Log Timeseries meta object includes
service_id and
field_filters.
field_filters
|array
|Array of filter objects describing filters supplied in the request.
from
|string
|Start time for the query as supplied in the request.
granularity
|string
|The granularity of the time buckets in the response.
limit
|string
|Maximum number of results returned in the request.
service_id
|string
|ID of the service for which data was returned.
to
|string
|End time for the query as supplied in the request.