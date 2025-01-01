  1. Home
Log Timeseries

The Observability Timeseries API for Logs allows users to query the sampled logs that are collected for the Log Explorer & Insights product as time series data with user-defined aggregations and filters.

Log fields

The series query parameter supports the following fields.

client_as_numberintegerThe autonomous system (AS) number of the client. Read-only.
client_browser_namestringThe name of the browser in use on the client device. Read-only.
client_browser_versionstringThe version of the browser in use on client device. Read-only.
client_country_codestringThe two-letter ISO 3166-1 country code for the client. Read-only.
client_device_typestringThe type of the client's device. Read-only.
client_os_namestringThe name of the operating system installed on the client device. Read-only.
client_regionstringThe client's country subdivision code as found in ISO 3166-2. Read-only.
fastly_popstringThe name of the Fastly POP that served this request. Read-only.
is_cache_hitbooleanIndicates whether this request was fulfilled from cache. Read-only.
is_edgebooleanIndicates whether the request was handled by a Fastly edge POP. Read-only.
is_shieldbooleanIndicates whether the request was handled by a Fastly shield POP. Read-only.
origin_hoststringThe name of the origin host that served this request. Read-only.
request_hoststringThe name of the request host used for this request. Read-only.
request_methodstringHTTP method sent by the client such as "GET" or "POST". Read-only.
request_pathstringThe URL path supplied for this request. Read-only.
request_protocolstringHTTP protocol version in use for this request. For example, HTTP/1.1. Read-only.
response_bytes_bodyintegerBody bytes sent to the client in the response. Read-only.
response_bytes_headerintegerHeader bytes sent to the client in the response. Read-only.
response_content_lengthintegerTotal bytes sent to the client in the response. Read-only.
response_content_typestringThe content type of the response sent to the client. Read-only.
response_reasonstringThe HTTP reason phrase returned for this request, if any. Read-only.
response_statestringThe state of the request with optional suffixes describing special cases. Read-only.
response_statusintegerThe HTTP response code returned for this request. Read-only.
response_timenumberThe time since the request started in seconds. Read-only.
response_x_cachestringIndicates whether the request was a HIT or a MISS. Read-only.

Filter

fieldstringThe field this filter applies to.
operatorstringThe comparison operator used for this filter.
valueobjectThe comparison value used for this filter. Can be string, number, boolean, string array, or number array.

Meta

The Log Timeseries meta object includes service_id and field_filters.

field_filtersarrayArray of filter objects describing filters supplied in the request.
fromstringStart time for the query as supplied in the request.
granularitystringThe granularity of the time buckets in the response.
limitstringMaximum number of results returned in the request.
service_idstringID of the service for which data was returned.
tostringEnd time for the query as supplied in the request.

Endpoints

Retrieve log data as time series

GET/observability/timeseries

