Sustainability Timeseries
The Observability Timeseries API for Sustainability allows users to query the platform usage, electricity consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emission metrics across the Fastly PoP network that are visualized in the Sustainability dashboard.
Sustainability metrics
The
series query parameter supports the following metrics.
bandwidth_gb
|number
|Total bandwidth consumed across all services in gigabytes (GB).
cputime_sec
|number
|Total CPU use by compute services in seconds (CPU seconds).
grid_it_mwh
|number
|Residual grid electricity consumption in megawatt-hours (MWh) by Fastly-operated IT equipment after deducting renewable energy consumption. Applied to residual emission factor per country for GHGP Scope 2 market-based emissions accounting.
grid_non_it_mwh
|number
|Residual grid electricity consumption in MWh by facility-operated non-IT equipment after deducting renewable energy consumption. Applied to residual emission factor per country for GHGP Scope 3 Category 8 market-based emissions accounting.
renewable_it_mwh
|number
|Electricity consumption in MWh by Fastly-operated IT equipment covered by renewable energy procurement or on-site generation. Calculated from per-facility data gathered by Fastly from facility operators and backed by documentary evidence or attestations.
renewable_non_it_mwh
|number
|Electricity consumption in MWh by facility-operated non-IT equipment (e.g. to regulate data center temperature and humidity) covered by renewable energy procurement or on-site generation. Calculated from per-facility data gathered by Fastly from facility operators and backed by documentary evidence or attestations.
scope2_location_mtco2e
|number
|GHG Scope 2 location-based carbon emissions in metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MTCO2e).
scope2_market_mtco2e
|number
|GHG Scope 2 market-based carbon emissions in MTCO2e.
scope3_location_mtco2e
|number
|GHG Scope 3 location-based carbon emissions in MTCO2e.
scope3_market_mtco2e
|number
|GHG Scope 3 market-based carbon emissions in MTCO2e.
total_it_mwh
|number
|Total electricity consumption in MWh by Fastly-operated IT equipment based on power distribution unit (PDU) and server power metrics. Applied to electricity generation emission factors per country for Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHGP) Scope 2 location-based emissions accounting. Also used to calculate GHGP Scope 3 Category 3 emissions of transmission and distribution (T&D) losses, well-to-tank (WTT) emissions, and WTT of T&D.
total_non_it_mwh
|number
|Total electricity consumption in MWh by facility-operated non-IT equipment based on
total_it_mwh and facility power usage effectiveness (PUE) factor. Applied to electricity generation emission factor per country for GHGP Scope 3 Category 8 location-based emissions accounting.
Meta
The Sustainability Timeseries meta object includes
next_cursor.
from
|string
|Start time for the query as supplied in the request.
granularity
|string
|The granularity of the time buckets in the response.
limit
|string
|Maximum number of results returned in the request.
next_cursor
|string
|The value to use as the
cursor parameter of the next request to retrieve the following result page. To paginate, use the exact same query parameters with the
cursor updated.
If this value is empty, you got the last page.
to
|string
|End time for the query as supplied in the request.