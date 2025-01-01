  1. Home
Sustainability Timeseries

The Observability Timeseries API for Sustainability allows users to query the platform usage, electricity consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emission metrics across the Fastly PoP network that are visualized in the Sustainability dashboard.

Sustainability metrics

The series query parameter supports the following metrics.

bandwidth_gbnumberTotal bandwidth consumed across all services in gigabytes (GB).
cputime_secnumberTotal CPU use by compute services in seconds (CPU seconds).
grid_it_mwhnumberResidual grid electricity consumption in megawatt-hours (MWh) by Fastly-operated IT equipment after deducting renewable energy consumption. Applied to residual emission factor per country for GHGP Scope 2 market-based emissions accounting.
grid_non_it_mwhnumberResidual grid electricity consumption in MWh by facility-operated non-IT equipment after deducting renewable energy consumption. Applied to residual emission factor per country for GHGP Scope 3 Category 8 market-based emissions accounting.
renewable_it_mwhnumberElectricity consumption in MWh by Fastly-operated IT equipment covered by renewable energy procurement or on-site generation. Calculated from per-facility data gathered by Fastly from facility operators and backed by documentary evidence or attestations.
renewable_non_it_mwhnumberElectricity consumption in MWh by facility-operated non-IT equipment (e.g. to regulate data center temperature and humidity) covered by renewable energy procurement or on-site generation. Calculated from per-facility data gathered by Fastly from facility operators and backed by documentary evidence or attestations.
scope2_location_mtco2enumberGHG Scope 2 location-based carbon emissions in metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MTCO2e).
scope2_market_mtco2enumberGHG Scope 2 market-based carbon emissions in MTCO2e.
scope3_location_mtco2enumberGHG Scope 3 location-based carbon emissions in MTCO2e.
scope3_market_mtco2enumberGHG Scope 3 market-based carbon emissions in MTCO2e.
total_it_mwhnumberTotal electricity consumption in MWh by Fastly-operated IT equipment based on power distribution unit (PDU) and server power metrics. Applied to electricity generation emission factors per country for Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHGP) Scope 2 location-based emissions accounting. Also used to calculate GHGP Scope 3 Category 3 emissions of transmission and distribution (T&D) losses, well-to-tank (WTT) emissions, and WTT of T&D.
total_non_it_mwhnumberTotal electricity consumption in MWh by facility-operated non-IT equipment based on total_it_mwh and facility power usage effectiveness (PUE) factor. Applied to electricity generation emission factor per country for GHGP Scope 3 Category 8 location-based emissions accounting.

Meta

The Sustainability Timeseries meta object includes next_cursor.

fromstringStart time for the query as supplied in the request.
granularitystringThe granularity of the time buckets in the response.
limitstringMaximum number of results returned in the request.
next_cursorstringThe value to use as the cursor parameter of the next request to retrieve the following result page. To paginate, use the exact same query parameters with the cursor updated. If this value is empty, you got the last page.
tostringEnd time for the query as supplied in the request.

Endpoints

Retrieve sustainability data as a time series

GET/observability/timeseries

