Invitations
Organization invitations allow organization admins to invite users to join an organization as members and assign them a role.
Data model
An error.
detail
|string
|A human-readable explanation of the error.
status
|integer
|The HTTP status code.
title
|string
|A short summary of the error.
email
|string
|The email address of the invitee, formatted to be lowercased.
role_ids
|array
|The organization roles to grant the invitee on acceptance. At least one is required.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the organization invitation. Read-only.
organization_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the organization. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
meta
|object
|Pagination metadata.
Endpoints
PATCH/iam/v1/organizations/
organization_id/invitations/
organization_invitation_id