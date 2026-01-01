Memberships
Organization memberships link users to an organization. Their assigned roles determine what each member is allowed to do within the organization.
Data model
The writable fields of an organization membership.
role_ids
|array
|The IDs of the organization roles assigned to the member. At least one is required, and every role must be valid for the organization.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
id
|string
|Alphanumeric unique identifier for the organization membership. Read-only.
last_viewed_at
|string
|Date and time of the member's most recent login to the organization. Read-only.
organization_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the organization. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
user
|object
|The user that holds an organization membership.
user_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the user. Read-only.
email
|string
|The email address of the user.
multi_factor_auth_enabled
|boolean
|Indicates whether the user has two-factor authentication enabled.
name
|string
|The real life name of the user.
meta
|object
|Pagination metadata.
Endpoints
DELETE/iam/v1/organizations/
organization_id/memberships/
organization_membership_id